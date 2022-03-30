We have got to stop letting those profiting most from the status quo set the parameters of what’s possible and the terms of debate.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for example, holds the prestigious position of being a critical swing vote in the Senate and chairing the chamber’s Energy & Natural Resources Committee. But the very core of his immense private wealth is what he receives through his coal brokerage, Enersystems, from the burning of waste coal, or “gob,” at the Grant Town coal-fired power plant in Marion County. He is holding up crucial policy (for now), but we can’t let him be the pivot point around which all climate and energy discourse centers.
Amory Lovins, an adjunct professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford University and former chairman and chief scientist at the Rocky Mountain Institute, has the nickname “Einstein of energy efficiency.” Lovins recently told The Guardian newspaper, “Solar and wind are now the cheapest bulk power sources in 91% of the world, and the U.N.’s International Energy Agency expects renewables to generate 90% of all new power in the coming years. The energy revolution has happened. Sorry if you missed it.”
Lovins argues for what he calls an integrative, or whole-system, design approach; “a way to employ orthodox engineering to achieve radically more energy-efficient results by changing the design logic,” as The Guardian put it. This kind of thinking means using far lower quantities of fossil fuels, while we continue using them, and means that a transition to renewable energy and storage is imminently practical in the present, not just in the years or decades to come. Even without carbon-free sources, like nuclear.
Lovins, for example, “demolishes” the argument for nuclear energy with statistics, says The Guardian. Lovins has stated that, “In 2020, the world added 0.4 gigawatts more nuclear capacity than it retired, whilst the world added 278 gigawatts of renewables — that’s a 782-fold greater capacity. Renewables swelled supply and displaced carbon as much every 38 hours as nuclear did all year. Where nuclear is cheap, renewables are cheaper still and efficiency is cheaper than that. There is no new type or size or fuel cycle of reactor that will change this. Do the maths. It is game over.”
Why isn’t this energy efficiency discussion more widespread? Because people like Manchin aren’t interested. Even when Manchin, et.al., start discussing real solutions, like hydrogen, they miss the mark. Manchin, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., and West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice have come together in an appeal to the Department of Energy to build an Appalachian Hydrogen Hub centered around West Virginia, but the devil’s in the details.
The kind of hydrogen the governor and these members of our congressional delegation are pushing for is primarily what’s referred to as blue hydrogen. Blue hydrogen is derived from fossil fuels, with the carbon emissions captured using carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technologies. As the Ohio River Valley Institute has repeatedly detailed, CCUS is not viable at scale, is prohibitively expensive and will not help lead to the kinds of jobs and economic growth these politicians are speculating about. And deriving hydrogen from fossil fuels will release massive amounts of methane, a greenhouse gas with 86-times the heat-trapping capacity of carbon dioxide over a 20-year period.
Hydrogen shows strong promise in decarbonizing hard-to-decarbonize sectors like heavy industry, aviation and international shipping, and for more energy storage options. We need hydrogen. But we need green hydrogen. Green hydrogen is hydrogen derived from an electrolysis process that splits water molecules and is powered by renewable energy. That means we need a massive renewable energy buildout not just for our power grids, but for creating even more climate solutions.
Maximizing energy efficiency as Lovins describes saves us energy and money and makes the transition to 100% renewable energy with storage possible right now, today. It eliminates the need for nuclear, with its waste, cost and weapons-grade issues, and just plain makes sense. Waste not, want not, right? But the fossil fuels industry and the politicians in their pockets don’t want to hear this.
Using less energy means needing fewer tons of coal, barrels of oil and cubic feet of methane (aka “natural”) gas. It means a faster, cheaper and easier transition away from their products.
With the right public policy and the right public, as well as private, investments, we can do this. West Virginia can still be an energy state and revive its manufacturing sector to levels not seen in at least half-a-century. Don’t let the blatant self-interest of folks like Manchin dim the prospects for our futures or, more importantly, our present day.