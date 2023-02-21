The Republican supermajority in the West Virginia Legislature is spending this entire legislative session introducing nonsensical culture-war legislation, motivated in large part by Christian nationalist dogma. Another example of this type of legislation is being considered by the Senate Education Committee this week.
Senate Bill 619, introduced by Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, is a bill to allow the teaching of intelligent design in West Virginia public schools. This is truly shameful legislation coming from a state senator with a B.A. in elementary education from Marietta College and West Virginia University at Parkersburg, two fine educational institutions. Even if the legislation is successful, its goals will not be achieved.
The U.S. Supreme Court has decided that the teaching of creationism in public schools is unconstitutional (Edwards v. Aguillard, 1987) and that intelligent design is creationism and, therefore, is also unconstitutional to teach in public schools (Kitzmiller v. Dover Area School District, 2005). If SB 619 passes, it will immediately be challenged under these precedents, found unconstitutional and never successfully implemented.
To quote Nick Fish, president of the national organization American Atheists, “In 2005, a federal court found that ‘Intelligent Design’ is creationism and teaching it in public schools is unconstitutional. In that case, the school ended up paying $1 million in fees. A costly lesson we’d be happy to teach West Virginia about injecting religion into public schools.” As an assistant state director for American Atheists in West Virginia, I’ll be signing off on testimony submitted to the Senate Education Committee this week regarding this legislation. Let’s hope that the committee consults with attorneys who explain to them what I’ve explained here.
It's so ridiculous that we as a society are still fighting efforts like these almost 100 years after the Scopes Monkey Trial in Tennessee. Darwin’s Theory of Evolution forms the foundation of the science of biology. Darwin’s concept of evolutionary adaptation through natural selection is the core of modern evolutionary theory and the unifying concept of the life sciences. One hundred sixty-four years after the publication of “On the Origin of Species,” faith-based conceptions of the history of our species are no closer to refuting Darwinism today than they were then.
The Big Bang Theory remains the accepted scientific explanation on the origins of the universe among the astronomers, astrophysicists, cosmologists and others who explore our universe through application of the scientific method. The Big Bang Theory, according to space.com, states that “the universe as we know it started with an infinitely hot and dense single point that inflated and stretched — first at unimaginable speeds, and then at a more measurable rate — over the next 13.7 billion years to the still-expanding cosmos that we know today.”
This scientific theory (the definition of a scientific theory is very specific and not the same as the definition of the word “theory” that is more casually tossed about) requires no creator or intelligent designer, aka a being whose existence relies purely on faith. Teaching about such beings should never be part of the science or history curricula of taxpayer-funded public schools. I myself am an atheist humanist, but Christians of all denominations and adherents of other religious belief systems and faith traditions have expressed their agreement with me on this, even from theological points of view.
The willful ignorance and hatred of this Legislature is exhausting for me, but far worse for other West Virginians. This bill and a bill from Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, to place the words “in God we trust” in all public schools, colleges and universities, are easy enough to defeat in the courts, should they pass, but a plethora of anti-transgender legislation could be truly damaging, even deadly. Right-wing refusal to accept that gender and gender identity are not dichotomous is an enormous threat to our communities in West Virginia who are not cisgender.
They refuse to accept that elective sex change operations on minors are fiction and that gender-affirming care is considered clinically safe and often necessary and lifesaving by the American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association and the American Association of Pediatrics. I desperately hope that we don’t lose any more trans, nonbinary, gender-nonconforming and other such youth to this religiously motivated refusal to accept them and allow them to be provided with important health care by their parents/guardians and physicians.
West Virginia has got to do better than these elected officials.
Eric Engle, of Parkersburg, is assistant state director for American Atheists in West Virginia and winner of the 2022 Freedom From Religion Foundation Freethinker of the Year Award.