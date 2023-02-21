Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Republican supermajority in the West Virginia Legislature is spending this entire legislative session introducing nonsensical culture-war legislation, motivated in large part by Christian nationalist dogma. Another example of this type of legislation is being considered by the Senate Education Committee this week.

Senate Bill 619, introduced by Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, is a bill to allow the teaching of intelligent design in West Virginia public schools. This is truly shameful legislation coming from a state senator with a B.A. in elementary education from Marietta College and West Virginia University at Parkersburg, two fine educational institutions. Even if the legislation is successful, its goals will not be achieved.

Eric Engle, of Parkersburg, is assistant state director for American Atheists in West Virginia and winner of the 2022 Freedom From Religion Foundation Freethinker of the Year Award.

