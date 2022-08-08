A recent piece for The New York Times by David Gelles revealed the inner workings of a nonprofit organization called the State Financial Officers Foundation, a little-known organization headquartered in Shawnee, Kansas.
Over 10,000 documents made available by a watchdog group called Documented through public records requests and reviewed by Gelles, show the group is part of yet another right-wing plot to grind any action to address the global climate crisis to a halt.
Funded by dark money and working with long-time climate denial groups like the Heritage Foundation, the Heartland Institute and the American Petroleum Institute, the State Financial Officers Foundation has shaped a national strategy in which West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore is an active player, along with numerous other Republican state treasurers.
The goal is to block federal appointments, regulations and banking or any corporate and financial institution policies that would work to address or even acknowledge the global climate crisis through investment decisions, financial planning and management, lending practices, oversight and more.
Do you think the private and public sectors should be recognizing the devastation already being wrought by global climate change and planning for worse to come, as the global climate science community has made clear? Moore and his cohorts in this scheme beg to differ as they reap their rewards for upholding the status quo.
It’s incredible how often this same cast of characters comes to the surface when plots to curb desperately needed climate action come to light. Nancy MacLean’s book “Democracy In Chains,” Jane Mayer’s “Dark Money,” Christopher Leonard’s “Kochland,” and many more are terrific exposés of the kind of ulterior motives people in power like Moore and West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey pursue. You won’t hear them openly admit their intentions, though.
Whether they’re discussing the law that Moore championed that let him recently sever ties between the state and five financial institutions he says are too focused on environmental, social and governance priorities, or the West Virginia v. EPA case championed by Morrisey, the public relations jargon these men spew is from a script written for them. They are lapdogs serving larger interests.
Another of the organizations affiliated with the State Financial Officers Foundation is the American Legislative Exchange Council. Yes, the same ALEC that writes model legislation for Republican state legislators to use to dismantle public education, organized labor, environmental and consumer protections and so much more at the bidding of industry and corporate backers.
To quote Gelles, “Last July, the State Financial Officers Foundation hosted a conference in conjunction with ALEC, and the two groups have even shared blocks of discounted hotel rooms for their event. Mr. Moore and Mr. [Derek] Kreifels [chief executive of the State Financial Officers Foundation] were among the treasurers attending ALEC’s annual meeting in Atlanta last week.”
Last I read, the death toll in Kentucky after recent flooding was 37 people, including numerous children. Flooding events like this one are set to become a new normal in the central Appalachian region as climate change causes stronger precipitation events in an area with geography conducive to fast-rising and moving water and infrastructure ill-equipped to sustain it. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear estimates it’ll take a year for certain counties to recover, barring any other disastrous events. What’s an acceptable death toll for Moore and Morrisey?
Less importantly, but still of great concern, who pays for laws like the one Moore championed and is now utilizing in West Virginia? As Gelles writes, “A recent study found that Texas cities, where some financial institutions have voluntarily left the market because of laws targeting companies that embrace environmental, social and governance priorities, collectively known as ESG, are likely to incur up to $532 million in higher interest costs in less than a year because of the legislation.”
West Virginia also has enormous legacy pollution problems we’re using federal money to try to address. What happens as more and more natural disasters like the flooding the state saw in 2016 come along? The answer’s always the same: privatized profits and socialized risks. Taxpayers will pick up the tab.
For Moore and Morrisey, though, these aren’t the questions that matter. All that matters to these two self-serving ideologues is that they get handsomely funded for their dirty deeds; that they “own the libs;” and that they are perceived as winning the culture wars against the “woke mob.” In the Mountain State, it’s a pretty sweet gig.