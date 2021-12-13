There can be a big difference between what is legal and what is ethical. The finances of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., demonstrate this quite clearly.
A piece published by The Washington Post on Monday discusses the differences found in Manchin’s latest financial disclosures for 2020, released in May, between what Manchin reports earning from Enersystems, the coal brokerage he helped found and run, and the earnings of the Joseph Manchin III Qualified Blind Trust, in which Manchin claims his Enersystems earnings are held.
Manchin claims in the reporting that “Enersystems paid him $492,000 in interest, dividends and other income in 2020, and that his share of the firm is worth between $1 million and $5 million. He signed a sworn statement saying he is aware of these earnings, underscoring that he is not blind to them.” However, Manchin also “reported that the Joseph Manchin III Qualified Blind Trust earned no more than $15,000 last year and is worth between $500,000 and $1 million.”
As the piece in The Post states, “By design, it is not possible to know precisely what’s in the blind trust. But the financial disclosure records show that it doesn’t include all of Manchin’s income from Enersystems.”
Don Fox, a former general counsel and acting director of the Office of Government Ethics in the Obama administration, who examined Manchin’s financial records at The Post’s request, told the newspaper that the senator’s effort to dismiss questions about his coal interests by declaring he has a blind trust is “misleading and at worst it’s just not true.”
“The question I would ask him would be, when he says it’s in a blind trust, ‘Well, your public financial disclosure report that you sign and swear is true does not have Enersystems in the blind trust,’ ” Fox said.
Manchin’s brokerage supplies waste coal to the Grant Town coal-fired plant in Marion County. Not only is waste coal, or “gob” in industry parlance, much dirtier to burn, it doesn’t generate as much electricity as more conventional coal burning.
To quote a recent piece in the Gazette-Mail from reporter Mike Tony, “Power-purchase agreement terms under which the Grant Town Power Plant supplies energy to Mon Power resulted in a $117.13 million loss from 2016 through June [of this year], said Robert B. Reeping, manager of regulated commodity sourcing at FirstEnergy.”
Mon Power customers like me already pay higher electricity rates to keep Manchin’s pet coal plant burning his waste coal.
As chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and the crucial 50th vote in the evenly divided Senate, Manchin is deciding what climate change mitigation and adaptation policy will become a reality and what will not.
Already, Manchin has prevented the Clean Energy Performance Program from being part of Build Back Better Act legislation that can pass the Senate. The program is a $150 billion program that would incentivize electric utilities to add noncarbon sources of energy to their energy portfolios at a rate of 4% per year. Grants from the federal government would be provided when the goal is achieved and utilities who don’t meet the goal would be forced to make payments to the federal government. This would undoubtedly have been the end of facilities like Grant Town.
What Manchin is doing here is not illegal. The conflict-of-interest rules for Congress are extremely lenient (this needs to change). But a man whose wealth and assets are mostly tied up in the coal industry is the key player in climate policy. Hollywood couldn’t devise a more unethical set of arrangements. There is talk of Grant Town supplying energy for cryptocurrency mining operations and/or cement-making operations. Will Manchin insist on this for him to vote for a Build Back Better Act he’s already winnowed down to half its original promise? Time will tell.
But, in the meantime, West Virginians need to be telling our state’s senior senator to start putting people and planet over his profits from a dying, and deadly, industry.