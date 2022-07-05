The excrement just kept on flowing this session from the U.S. Supreme Court.
The “conservative” court (more like authoritarian) issued lots of incredibly nonsensical and harmful rulings as its session ended, but the one I’ll focus on here is the one permitting religious coercion in public schools, Kennedy v. Bremerton School District.
To quote constitutional attorney and author Andrew Seidel, “The six justices used Trumpian ‘alternative facts’ to decide the case. A judge appointed by Republican George W. Bush warned the court that the Christian nationalist law firm behind the case, First Liberty Institute, was spinning a ‘deceitful narrative’ about a coach engaged in ‘quiet’ and ‘private’ and ‘personal’ prayer. The Republican justices regurgitated this narrative even as Justice Sotomayor, joined by Kagan and Breyer, debunked the lie with undisputed photographic evidence.”
In a 1971 case called Lemon v. Kurtzman, an 8-1 majority of the Supreme Court decided that a government action is in violation of the separation of church and state if it does not have a secular purpose or has the primary effect of advancing or inhibiting religion or entangles the government with religion. The case in question here regarding a coach praying on the 50-yard line after games along with students who were pressured to participate (there is photographic evidence of this, as mentioned above) clearly shows that this prayer serves no secular purpose, advances one faith (the coach and the prayers he says are Christian) and entangles a publicly funded school with religion. The court simply ignored this precedent in favor of the majority’s preferred ideological outcome.
What this extremist and illegitimate Supreme Court majority is pursuing here is not “religious freedom,” but Christian privilege. The political right loves to gaslight and project with this notion that Christians are being persecuted in this country, while simultaneously carrying out an over half-century effort to enshrine right-wing Christian dogmatic dominance via the state. And it’s not just the state they’re after.
This is all part of a theological framework known as Dominionism. Dominionist theology says that Christians must come to dominate all aspects of secular “sinful” society. This theology is often associated with what is called the seven mountain mandate, wherein Christians are expected to metaphorically summit family, religion, education, media, entertainment, business and government.
This ideology and effort began in its most recent iteration as revenge for the civil rights era, sexual revolution and environmental, labor and consumer victories of the 1960s and 1970s. Today, it seems the desperation comes from the unceasing demographic and cultural decline of this nation’s longest-running power brokers (white, wealthy, evangelical Protestant and conservative Catholic, cisgender and heterosexual older men).
Schools and children are particular focal points of this movement. Control youth and you control the future. Control history and you control the narrative. This is why these extremists can’t tolerate what they’ve broadly and inaccurately labeled “critical race theory.” This is why they can’t tolerate children becoming comfortable with the notion that the LGBTQ community is just part of the human story and should be accepted and embraced just as easily as everyone who is not a part of that community. This is why, if Coach Kennedy were a Muslim facing Mecca to pray on the 50-yard line, his case would not have prevailed.
As Seidel discusses in his new book “American Crusade: How the Supreme Court is Weaponizing Religious Freedom,” “the goal of these cases is to codify the waning privilege of the once-dominant cultural caste. This is why the conservative legal movement sought to capture and control the courts: because lifetime appointments in one of the three branches offer significantly more power when they’re faded into irrelevance in a democracy. They’re raging against the dying of their privilege. And in their rage, they’re destroying America.”
We don’t just have to accept what these black-robed megalomaniacs decree. There is historical precedent for expanding the court. There are currently 13 circuit courts in the country, there should be 13 justices. The senate filibuster can be altered or abolished and laws codified to protect things like the bodily autonomy of people with uteruses and church/state separation.
Democrats have the power but lack the spines. Let’s hope they toughen up.