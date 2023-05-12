As West Virginia political leaders clumsily continue clinging to coal, they’re being forced (at least quietly) to reckon with a hard truth: Coal doesn’t have a viable future.
To quote an article from West Virginia Public Broadcasting: “Members of the legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Energy and Manufacturing were told Thursday that more than 12,000 megawatts of power will be added to the grid in the next several years. That includes about 10,000 megawatts of renewables and about 2,000 megawatts of natural gas. Combined, that’s nearly as much as the entire footprint of coal in West Virginia of 12,500 megawatts.”
The WVPB article also stated, “PJM [a 12-state grid operator that serves West Virginia] has a systemwide backlog of 252,665 megawatts in its interconnection queue, the line for new power resources to join the grid. More than half of that is solar. Much of the rest are wind and battery storage. Only 5,537 megawatts of natural gas are in the queue, and no coal.”
I shared this article on Twitter with a caption stating, “Reality check, WV: Coal is not the future” and tagged many of our state and congressional representatives. State Treasurer Riley Moore retweeted me (I had tagged him) and captioned his retweet by saying, “Reality check: Coal forever.” So, the state treasurer, a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives and nephew to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., wants a finite resource that pollutes and contaminates our air, water and soil, and destabilizes our global climate to continue being extracted and burned forever when cleaner, safer, more efficient and far cheaper alternatives exist.
Why is West Virginia trusting this person with our financial affairs? Why would we ever elect him to federal office?
No new coal plants have been built in the United States over the past decade. In that time, the costs of renewables, especially wind and solar, have plummeted, while generation of electricity from solar and wind has more than tripled. Now, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced a new rule to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from existing power plants. When coupled with other proposed regulations on tailpipe and methane emissions, and emissions from refrigerants, this rule would be a major win in the war against human-caused climate change.
The rule will be challenged in court by fossil-fuels flunkies like West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, but EPA Administrator Michael Regan has stated that he has total confidence the rule can survive judicial scrutiny following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year on the extent to which the EPA is permitted to regulate greenhouse gases.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has already stated that he will not vote to confirm any new EPA appointees in his position as chairman of the Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee, in response to the announcement of the proposed rule. Manchin says the rule is part of the Biden administration’s “radical climate agenda” and that the administration is “hellbent on doing everything in their power to regulate coal- and gas-fueled power plants out of existence.”
We all know the real reason for this melodrama from Manchin: The rule would affect his bottom line. Manchin makes between $500,000 and $600,000 a year from his ownership of the coal brokerage Enersystems, selling waste coal, or gob, to the extremely costly, unneeded 80MW Grant Town facility.
The Biden administration has even spoken out in support of Manchin’s permitting reform deal, atrocious legislation that would do untold harm to environmental justice and other frontline and fence line communities and would allow for completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, but Manchin still castigates the President. The consummate politician, Manchin knows this stance is far better for his prospects in the 2024 election cycle.
To paraphrase a letter to the Biden administration from the Center for Biological Diversity and signed onto by nearly 300 environmental organizations, Manchin’s plan would only marginally help the development of renewable energy, an effort which would be “massively dwarfed” by expedited oil and gas projects. What we need from Congress is permitting reform legislation that expedites the build-out and grid additions of only renewable energy, while still allowing for strong public input and important stopgap measures to protect the vulnerable.
West Virginia deserves better than politicians who cling to a dirty and deadly past to pad their pockets and relentless West Virginia Coal Association “Friends of Coal” propaganda. It’s past time to start healing the extraction industry wounds of Central Appalachia, leaving nothing but educational scars.
Eric Engle, of Parkersburg, is board president of Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action.