West Virginia’s senior senator, Joe Manchin III, is certainly the talk of the town these days, so to speak. Or, perhaps, more like the talk of the world.
The only way that should be looked at positively is for all the sustained attention our state has been getting. Outside of the attention, well, Manchin, D-W.Va., is mostly failing us.
Those of us alive today are at a critical historical juncture. We’re alive at a time when humankind is facing our last, best hope to avoid climate catastrophe. I won’t go quite as far as columnist Paul Krugman in saying that Manchin alone may decide earth’s fate, but Manchin does hold a considerable amount of power at a time when policymakers like himself are tasked with making crucial decisions for virtually all of posterity.
I always flinch a bit when I read or hear someone say that we’re “destroying the planet” or that we need to “save the planet.” Earth itself will go on until such time as something on a cosmic scale, like our sun dying, occurs (an event predicted not to take place for billions of years yet). Earth will find new equilibrium. What’s at stake is us and countless other species of flora and fauna on Earth as we know it. The existential crisis pertains to our existence. We’re destroying biodiversity and a habitable planet.
On Sept. 17, the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change released a report synthesizing what are referred to as the Nationally Determined Contributions of the signatories to the Paris Climate Accords ahead of crucial upcoming world meetings in Glasgow, Scotland. The UNFCCC found that, unless the world’s countries dramatically speed up the needed energy transitions to renewable energy and accelerate other climate-related policy changes, the world is on track to reach 2.7 degrees Celsius (nearly 5 degrees Fahrenheit) warming over a preindustrial baseline by the end of this century. This would be absolutely devastating.
Manchin and others are fond of arguing that we can’t afford a rapid transition to renewable energy and sustainability, especially in states like West Virginia. I beg to differ, and I’m not alone.
A recent study from the Institute for New Economic Thinking, at the Oxford Martin School at Oxford University, found that, “The belief that the green energy transition will be expensive has been a major driver of the ineffective response to climate change for the last forty years. This pessimism is at odds with past technological cost-improvement trends, and risks locking humanity into an expensive and dangerous energy future. ... a greener, healthier and safer global energy system is also likely to be cheaper.”
Another study, by sustainability think tank RMI, recently found that Appalachia will receive $65.3 billion in economic benefits from a renewable energy build-out, more than any other region in the country.
James Van Nostrand, a law professor and director of West Virginia University College of Law’s Center for Energy and Sustainable Development, was quoted in a recent piece by media outlet DeSmog as saying, “Manchin knows better. He clearly knows better. He could deliver such huge benefits for West Virginia. ... Why would you say no to this? This is a no-brainer.”
What Van Nostrand was referring to was the investments in the estimated $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation measure Democrats in Congress are piecing together, referred to as the Build Back Better Act, in reference to proposals by the Biden administration.
Manchin appears to be obsessed with lowering the costs of these investments and appears to be opposed to one of the most critical climate measures in the pending legislation — the Clean Electricity Payment Program. The program would basically reward utilities that transition quickly to renewable energy in their portfolios, while punishing those who lag with fees. It’s one of the most promising ways to meet the Biden administration’s climate target of making the U.S. electricity sector 80% carbon free by 2030.
Instead of opposing a budget reconciliation measure paid for by increased taxes on the wealthiest persons and entities over 10 years with massive potential for returns on investment, especially in West Virginia, Manchin needs to act in the interests of the people. He needs to ignore the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Koch Network and his own financial investments in the status quo.
Step up and lead, Joe, if for no other reason than leaving a better legacy.