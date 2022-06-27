The fall of Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey has officially happened. The Supreme Court of the United States has officially left it to individual states to decide whether or not all persons within their boundaries capable of becoming pregnant are walking, talking incubators and feeding tubes, depriving them of personal sovereignty.
The arguments in favor of this patriarchal tyranny are as ludicrous as they are infuriating. Justice Samuel Alito stated in his majority opinion that “abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and tradition.” In Alito’s mind, the right to privacy derived from the 14th Amendment guaranteeing that a pregnant person can obtain a safe, legal abortion prior to fetal viability (23 to 24 weeks of gestation under the Casey ruling) was not enumerated in the Constitution and therefore there is “no support in American law for a constitutional right to obtain an abortion.”
Justice Clarence Thomas, a passionate supporter of overturning Roe and Casey who joined the majority opinion in this case (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization), is a Black man married to a white woman. His marriage was not enumerated in the Constitution and is not deeply rooted in the nation’s history or tradition. Maybe that’s why Thomas intentionally left Loving v. Virginia (the Supreme Court case protecting the right to interracial marriage) out of his hit list of other cases he believes should be reconsidered in light of the Dobbs ruling.
Thomas stated in a concurring opinion to Dobbs that he felt cases involving access to contraceptives, same-sex marriage and homosexual sex should garner a second look.
Author Katherine Stewart, writing for The Guardian, summed up the Dobbs ruling and its aftermath quite well:
“This Supreme Court has already made clear how swiftly our Christian nationalist judiciary will change the law to suit this vision of a society ruled by a reactionary elite, a society with preferred religion and a prescribed code of sexual behavior, all backed by the coercive power of the state. The idea that they will stop with overturning Roe v. Wade is a delusion.”
Right-wingers have been blathering ever since an early version of Justice Alito’s majority opinion went public in Politico that Alito has specifically stated this ruling applies only to returning the coercive power of forced birth to the states and nothing else. Alito’s empty words are nonsense and Thomas’ concurring opinion proves it. They’re coming for every conceivable opinion of the court based on a right to privacy derived from the 14th Amendment and their “pro-life” defenders know it.
What have Democrats managed to do? Nothing. And, as usual, one of the primary reasons why is Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.. Manchin took to Twitter to talk about how disappointed he was that Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to him during their confirmation hearings, securing his vote in their favor, when they said that Roe was settled law not to be tampered with.
I wish we could chalk this up to naivete about the federalist society and the work of the religious right for the last 50 years on Manchin’s part, but it’s not that simple. Manchin also voted against the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would have codified Roe into law, along with all of his Senate Republican colleagues. And his worship of the filibuster lets the GOP put a stop to anything they like. He couldn’t care less about a pregnant person’s ability to choose an abortion.
I’m not letting Democratic leadership in the U.S. House off the hook, either. From House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on down they were falling all over themselves recently to support Rep. Henry Cuellar in Texas, an avid anti-abortion incumbent. Cuellar’s primary opponent, Jessica Cisneros, supports abortion rights. How tone deaf and morally repugnant can you be when you’ve known for months that Roe was on the line?
Now the messaging from the Democratic Party is that Roe is on the ballot in November. Fair enough, but how many more Manchins and Cuellars are you going to run and passionately support? If the answer isn’t zero, then spare me.
Five justices on the nine-justice current court were appointed by presidents who lost the nationwide popular vote and confirmed by senators who represented tens of millions fewer Americans than the senators who opposed them. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed that 71% of Americans, including majorities of Democrats and Republicans, say decisions about terminating a pregnancy should be left to a woman and her doctor, rather than regulated by the government.
This is tyranny of the minority and as anti-democratic as it gets. If you’re celebrating this destruction of the most fundamental of human rights — bodily autonomy — don’t pretend to be a lover of freedom and democracy.