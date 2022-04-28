We’ve heard an awful lot of talk from our entire congressional delegation in West Virginia, including Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., blaming the inflation problem on President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party for months now. Fiction can be fun but, when it comes to our economic woes, I prefer the reference section.
A recent analysis by The Guardian newspaper of Securities and Exchange Commission filings for 100 U.S. corporations found that net corporate profits are up by a median of 49% and, in one case, by as much as 111,000%. To quote from The Guardian, “Those increases came as companies saddled customers with higher prices and all but 10 executed massive stock buyback programs or bumped dividends to enrich investors.”
U.S. median wages increased from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2022 by only 1.6%, so these corporations don’t have the benefit of trying to say that higher payroll costs led to higher consumer prices.
A recent analysis by the Economic Policy Institute of the National Income and Product Accounts of the Bureau of Economic Analysis found that nonlabor input costs (i.e., the increased costs of commodities from supply chain bottlenecks) accounted for about 38.3% of inflationary costs between the second quarter of 2020 and fourth quarter of 2021, while corporate profits accounted for 53.9% of inflationary costs (growth in unit prices in the nonfinancial corporate sector) over the same time.
To quote from the EPI report, “This time around, the pandemic drove demand through the roof in durable sectors and employment has rebounded rapidly, but the bottleneck in meeting this demand on the supply side was largely not labor. Instead, it was shipping capacity and other non-labor shortages. Firms that didn’t happen to have supply on hand as the pandemic-driven demand surge hit had enormous pricing power vis-à-vis their customers.”
Corporate consolidation also is a huge part of the problem. To quote former Labor secretary and economist, Robert Reich, “Since the 1980s, when the federal government all but abandoned antitrust enforcement, two-thirds of all American industries have become more concentrated.” Why compete for customers by lowering prices when you’ve eliminated or absorbed the competition?
Not only are corporations actively causing, and majorly benefiting from, record inflation, they also aren’t paying their fair share in the taxes that the working people they’re stiffing are expected to pay.
A recent analysis by the Center for American Progress found that 19 Fortune 100 companies paid single-digit effective tax rates, if they paid anything at all.
Amazon, for example, earned $35.1 billion in the Untied States in 2021 but paid only 6.1% in federal taxes, all while its profit growth over the past two years outpaced the wages Amazon paid out to its over 1.1 million U.S. employees. And all while Amazon spent more than $4 million on union-busting efforts.
The Biden White House has fought for legislation to implement a corporate minimum tax of 15%, and numerous congressional Democrats have been fighting for legislation to tax the windfall pandemic profits of corporations, but, as usual, one person in particular stands in the way — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. Whether it’s Manchin’s direct opposition to legislation that Democrats attempt to pass using budget reconciliation, which circumvents the Senate filibuster, or Manchin’s refusal to reform or eliminate use of the filibuster itself, the outcome is always the same: Republicans, who represent far fewer Americans than Democrats in the Senate, get to tank the will of the majority and the real policy answers to rising inflation, among other problems.
This is all part of a massive and ongoing transfer of wealth from the working and middle classes of America to the very wealthiest sliver of the wealthiest slice of Americans.
According to Federal Reserve data, the wealthiest 10% of Americans own 89% of U.S. stocks. The top 1% of the socioeconomic ladder in America has gained over $6.5 trillion in corporate equities and mutual fund wealth during the pandemic.
While Democrats have often proven to be neoliberal corporatists themselves, at least a portion of the Democratic Party is actually seeking to address this. Republicans are actively seeking to exacerbate it.
Unless you are among the wealthiest shareholders in the country, voting Republican this year or in 2024 will do you no good. And you won’t fare any better sticking with Manchin.