A term that was used by a European Central Bank executive board member in a speech in March really needs to enter the popular lexicon and be used far more frequently. The term is “fossilflation.” Fossilflation, to quote the executive board member, Isabel Schnabel, “reflects the legacy cost of the dependency on fossil energy sources.”
A great piece in the digital publication Vox by Rebecca Leber discusses our global need to end fossilflation. Leber breaks down the impact of fossilflation on our daily lives:
“Economists have pointed to energy prices as the main reason for high inflation. Americans have had to spend more on gasoline, on natural gas for stoves, water heaters, and furnaces, and on any electricity derived from oil and gas. But the impact from fossil fuels is bigger than that—energy prices indirectly affect virtually every part of the economy.
The impact of higher energy prices is especially evident in food prices because most of the cost of food is based on how expensive it is to get from the farm to the shelf. But it’s also affecting other consumer goods. For example, Amazon recently hiked its Amazon Prime rates in European countries, citing rising costs for fuel and transportation.”
According to calculations from Moody’s Analytics quoted by Leber, “Higher oil and gas prices are responsible for about 40% of the price increases across the economy (or 3.8 percentage points of the 8.5% inflation from July.” Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi said, “Invariably, it’s the high cost of oil and fossil fuels in general that drive big fluctuations and overall inflation. Every recession since World War II has been preceded by a jump in oil prices.
“Reducing reliance on fossil fuels,” Zandi continued, “will significantly reduce its grip on inflation in the broader economy.”
“The 50 biggest oil and gas companies raked in $113 billion in profit so far in 2022, because of high prices, according to one calculation,” says Leber. “And they’re still getting billions in subsidies, with the entire U.S. oil and gas industry receiving more than $20 billion in tax breaks, according to a 2017 analysis from Oil Change International.”
These companies have no incentive to end the pain of fossilflation, they’re raking it in. And the politicians whose campaigns they finance and whom they shower in lobbying largesse certainly have no incentive to break this cycle of dependency. Even the decision by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to sign off on the Inflation Reduction Act came with promise of more profits for this hegemonic industry.
Manchin only agreed to the legislation after he secured promises from congressional leaders and the president that there will be 620 million additional acres for fossil fuels exploitation over the next decade plus, and that energy permitting reforms will include things like completing the Mountain Valley Pipeline and expediting other fossil fuels infrastructure like liquid natural gas export terminals. Sorry, frontline and fence line communities, but Manchin had to be placated.
There is also such a thing as “greenflation,” which is a term used to describe things like the higher demand for copper, lithium and cobalt used in clean technology. But by switching to clean energy, we’re switching from dependence on a globally-traded commodity like oil to dependence on technology. “Technologies, by definition, get better and get cheaper,” said Gernot Wagner, a climate economist at Columbia Business School quoted in Leber’s piece. Wagner continued, “That’s the way to get off the unfortunate cycle of fossilflation.”
We’ve been unbreakably tethered to the exploitative fossil fuels industry for over a century with no end in sight. Appalachia, especially Central Appalachia, has been an extraction colony and sacrifice zone since the 19th century because of the fossil fuels and related chemical industries. While enormous profits go to large corporations and wealthy investors outside the region, local taxpayers and ratepayers get stuck with toxic cleanup and increased energy costs. Just for added fun, the cost of almost everything we consume also goes up because of fossilflation.
We deserve better. Not only can we rid ourselves of fossilflation and being forced to clean up after an irresponsible, aloof industry, but we can also address the existential threat of climate change and global biodiversity loss—all by rapidly switching to renewable energies, maximizing energy efficiencies and pursuing sustainable development and agriculture. Ditching fossil fuels is a win-win.