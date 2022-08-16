Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A term that was used by a European Central Bank executive board member in a speech in March really needs to enter the popular lexicon and be used far more frequently. The term is “fossilflation.” Fossilflation, to quote the executive board member, Isabel Schnabel, “reflects the legacy cost of the dependency on fossil energy sources.”

A great piece in the digital publication Vox by Rebecca Leber discusses our global need to end fossilflation. Leber breaks down the impact of fossilflation on our daily lives:

Stories you might like

Eric Engle, of Parkersburg, is board chairman of Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action. 

Tags

Recommended for you