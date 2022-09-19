Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A resolution “providing for a statement of the sentiments of the House of Delegates upon the passage of HB 302,” known as House Resolution 302, was introduced Sept. 13 in the West Virginia House of Delegates and is one of the most blatantly fascist expressions of a legislative body I have ever had the misfortune of reading.

HB 302 is the abortion ban that passed both chambers of the Legislature last week and was signed by Gov. Jim Justice on Friday. The bill is a disgusting display of tyrannical patriarchy stripping women of bodily autonomy and personal sovereignty in the Mountain State. But this resolution added insult to injury, to say the least.

Stories you might like

Eric Engle lives in Parkersburg. 

Recommended for you