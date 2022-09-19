A resolution “providing for a statement of the sentiments of the House of Delegates upon the passage of HB 302,” known as House Resolution 302, was introduced Sept. 13 in the West Virginia House of Delegates and is one of the most blatantly fascist expressions of a legislative body I have ever had the misfortune of reading.
HB 302 is the abortion ban that passed both chambers of the Legislature last week and was signed by Gov. Jim Justice on Friday. The bill is a disgusting display of tyrannical patriarchy stripping women of bodily autonomy and personal sovereignty in the Mountain State. But this resolution added insult to injury, to say the least.
The 34 House legislators who signed on to the resolution take it upon themselves, with their support of HB 302, to deprive women of the ability to receive abortion care and then turn around and issue this self-righteous, dogmatic proclamation wherein they presume to speak for all West Virginians. If they really wanted West Virginians to speak on an abortion ban, they’d have put it on the ballot. But after seeing what went down in Kansas, they were afraid of how that would turn out.
The signatories try to claim that the people of West Virginia made their will clear with the passage of Amendment 1 to our state’s constitution in 2018; an amendment that stated, “nothing in this constitution secures or protects a right to abortion or requires the funding of abortion.” The problem with this claim is that only 42.5% of registered voters turned out in the 2018 election where Amendment 1 was on the ballot, ranking West Virginia 49th in the 50 states plus D.C. for voter turnout, and only 51.71% of West Virginians supported Amendment 1 among that minority of registered voters.
Where I live in Wood County, Amendment 1 only succeeded by 52 votes, or 0.18% of county voters.
Amendment 1 also was on the ballot at a time when Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey were the law of the land nationally, legally permitting abortion care up to a prescribed period of fetal viability outside the womb. With Roe and Casey struck down as a result of the Dobbs decision, West Virginians at least deserved the opportunity to decide at the ballot box whether or not a majority wanted any kind of abortion ban in this state.
These legislators certainly don’t speak for me. I recognize that abortion is health care and the decision to have an abortion should rest solely with the pregnant woman, in consultation with physicians of her choosing. That wouldn’t be considered a controversial statement were it not for Christian nationalist legislators and their ilk (six Democratic lawmakers among them) who choose to devalue the life and liberty of a pregnant woman so they can score “pro-life” political points. There’s nothing “pro-life” about their stance, only pro-birth. A child born is not a child fed, clothed, sheltered, educated, provided with health care, nurtured, loved or even wanted.
Fostering and adoption are expensive, time-consuming and potentially dangerous for the children involved. In the midst of an ongoing opioid epidemic and other drug crises in our state, how many children will now be born addicted and unable to be cared for by parents in the throws of addiction? As of May, 6,654 West Virginia children were in foster care, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Of those, 29.11% of them are ages 13-17. How many more of them will be passed over as newborns are added to the numbers?
Some wonderful new developments are happening in this state, like an industrial park outside of Ravenswood powered by a renewable energy microgrid where the first business in the park will produce titanium aerospace products. But who in their right mind would want to come to, or remain in, a state that tells approximately half its population that they have no control over something as personal as whether or not to terminate a pregnancy? If the Legislature wants to regulate bodies, let’s start with forced vasectomies. Those are reversible and noninvasive.
As promised, fascism has reared its ugly head, draped in the American and West Virginian flags and carrying a cross.