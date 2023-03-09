“Please try to remember that what they believe, as well as what they do and cause you to endure does not testify to your inferiority but to their inhumanity.” – James Baldwin, “A Letter to My Nephew”
I direct these timeless words to so many communities in West Virginia being actively harmed by the workings of the current Legislature, but especially to the trans, non-binary and related communities in the Mountain State. A total of 18 bills have been introduced this session, according to a tracker I have followed provided by a West Virginia trans activist and organizer, that would directly or indirectly harm the LGBTQ community, especially trans persons.
Imagine being attacked by the political leadership of your state for simply existing as your true and authentic self. The reactionary right has decided that trans persons and drag performers are deserving of their most passionate culture war scorn and they won’t let up. Never mind that the American Medical Association, American Psychological Association and American Academy of Pediatrics have all endorsed gender-affirming care for minors as vital and potentially life-saving healthcare. Never mind that multiple generations of Americans have been entertained by drag performances on programming like "The Three Stooges," "M.A.S.H.," "Looney Tunes" and in movies like "Mrs. Doubtfire," "To Wong Foo," "Thanks for Everything!" and "The Birdcage." The Republican Party has this anti-LGBTQ hammer they’ve found they can garner votes and money by using and they’re looking for nails.
Coupled with this hate has come the attacks on freedom both of and from religion. House Bill 3042 was duplicitous garbage, the passage of which has granted supremacy to Christianity, especially evangelical Protestantism and conservative Catholicism, over all other belief systems and faith traditions and over non-belief. Access to abortion care is a core tenet, for example, of the Jewish faith but any potential to demand access to this care on the basis of religious belief was precluded in the legislation. The legislation’s wording allows for religious exemption from ordinances passed by municipalities across the state that banned discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. Under this law, folks in these communities can continue to discriminate against the LGBTQ community in housing, employment and public accommodations so long as they claim religious justification for doing so.
I refer to the right as “reactionary” because that’s exactly what all of this amounts to, a backlash against progress in society. They justify their authoritarian and even fascist tendencies by saying “look what the left has made us do!” But what has “the left” really “forced” on them? Acknowledgement that pregnant persons maintain agency after becoming pregnant and can make decisions on their own reproductive healthcare up to and including the termination of a pregnancy because they are not just walking, talking feeding tubes and incubators? Acknowledgment that, in accordance with biological science, gender is not just binary and human sexuality is not constrained to heterosexuality and centered around procreation? Acknowledgment that thousands of religious belief systems and faith traditions and theologies have existed throughout human history and that free people should have the right to choose whether they will subscribe to any of them and not have any one of them imposed from above by the state and courts?
Ours is supposed to be a secular, constitutional democratic republic. Strong majorities of Americans polled and surveyed support a secular government and a religiously pluralistic society. Republicans claim to care about personal sovereignty, bodily autonomy, freedom of belief and expression, but they jump at every opportunity to condemn and try to legislate and litigate away people who are not exactly like them. They want parental choice to be the primary guiding principle in public education but want to take the choices of parents/guardians out of the equation entirely when it comes to what books libraries make readily available or what care trans kids receive (sex-altering surgical procedures on minors are a fiction they’ve invented to lend credibility to their willfully ignorant views).
It’s no wonder they keep trying to pay people to move or move back to this state. What other incentives do people have to come? Who wants to live in a state where the theme is not “freedom of” but “freedom if?”