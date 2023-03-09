Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

“Please try to remember that what they believe, as well as what they do and cause you to endure does not testify to your inferiority but to their inhumanity.” – James Baldwin, “A Letter to My Nephew”

I direct these timeless words to so many communities in West Virginia being actively harmed by the workings of the current Legislature, but especially to the trans, non-binary and related communities in the Mountain State. A total of 18 bills have been introduced this session, according to a tracker I have followed provided by a West Virginia trans activist and organizer, that would directly or indirectly harm the LGBTQ community, especially trans persons.

Eric Engle lives in Parkersburg. 

Tags

Recommended for you