I’m chairman of an organization called Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action, a nonprofit voluntary association on file with the West Virginian Secretary of State’s Office and centered around Parkersburg and Marietta, Ohio.
Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action was thrilled to see that a three-Judge panel of the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the Trump administration’s Affordable Clean Energy Rule, effectively reinstating the Obama-era Clean Power Plan, with the Biden administration now taking the helm.
President Joe Biden’s executive orders have caused some discomfort for our congressional delegation in West Virginia, it would seem. Reps. David McKinley, Alex Mooney and Rep. Carol Miller, all R-W.Va., along with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., have expressed their chagrin at Biden’s revoking of the Keystone XL pipeline permit, rejoining the Paris climate accords and, of course, the D.C. Circuit Court’s decision. So, why are they so upset?
Our House and Senate members, including Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., all have expressed concern about the effect on jobs with regard to these decisions. Fair enough. Let’s look at that.
According to the National Resources Defense Council: “When TC Energy said the [KXL] pipeline would create nearly 119,000 jobs, a State Department report instead concluded the project would require fewer than 2,000 two-year construction jobs and that the number of jobs would hover around 35 after construction.” West Virginia’s congressional representation is worked up about 35 permanent jobs in another area of the country?
The NRDC and its research partners also found that the majority of KXL oil would be sent to markets overseas, following a 2015 reversal of a ban on crude oil exports, so arguments about grid resiliency and gas prices fall flat. Same for natural gas.
In the D.C. Circuit ruling, the judges stated in their opinion that the purpose of the Affordable Clean Energy Rule was, “to slow the process for reduction of emissions,” which the court called “arbitrary and capricious.”
Did the Trump administration rule save any coal jobs or revitalize the industry in West Virginia? Data from S&P Global Market Intelligence shows: “Average quarterly coal mining employment fell 23.6% [nationwide] from the first quarter of 2017, when Trump took office, to the most recent quarter. Coal production is down 31.5% in the third quarter [of 2020], compared to the first quarter of 2017.” As of November 2020, when this report was issued, only 40,458 coal jobs existed across the country.
Opposition to the United States rejoining the Paris Agreement is most egregious. I recently read coverage in The Guardian newspaper on a scientific journal article, published in the peer-reviewed journal The Cryosphere, stating that the rate of global sea and land ice loss “is now in line with the worst-case scenarios of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the world’s leading authority on climate.” The implications of this for sea-level rise and loss of drinking and irrigation water globally are astounding.
2020 has tied 2016 for the hottest year on record, both surface and ocean temperatures, without the added heat of the El Nino Pacific warming event that 2016 featured, according to the European Copernicus Climate Change Service 2020 annual report.
According to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, “A total of 22 major disasters, defined as each causing at least $1 billion in damage, swept the United States in 2020, six more than the previous record.” These disasters left 262 people dead and $95 billion in damages.
Will the United States lead to change this, or will dishonest complaints about a lack of action in China continue to be used as an excuse for a lack of U.S. action? The Biden administration has decided on the former.
Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action supports the indigenous peoples who have been fighting fossil fuel projects on their ancestral land and fighting to defend their treaty rights. We support the farmers, ranchers, conservationists, environmentalists and landowners who are fighting to protect their livelihoods and land, and for clean air, water, soil and a stable climate.
We no can longer afford willful ignorance and political posturing. We applaud the early progress of the Biden administration, and we will keep pressure on the administration and Democrat-controlled Congress for more.