An article published in the New Republic on Jan. 4 by Kate Aronoff, titled “The Conservative Plot Against Green Investment,” provides some interesting insight into just how much control the fossil fuels industries, coal in particular, have over the West Virginia Legislature.
Aronoff’s piece quotes a document sent via email in February 2021 from West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton to House of Delegates member Zack Maynard, R-Lincoln, outlining the Coal Association’s legislative priorities. The email, recovered via a Freedom of Information Act request by nonprofit watchdog group InfluenceMap, was co-signed by representatives from Arch Resources, Alliance Resource Partners and American Consolidated Natural Resource (formerly known as Murray Energy).
The email states, in part, “We believe West Virginia’s Legislature should develop legislation to make it an unlawful, discriminatory practice for financial institutions or insurance companies to assess higher premiums, surcharges, or interest based on a company’s fossil energy holdings.”
Fifteen days after this email was sent, Maynard received a draft bill from Hamilton that would accomplish exactly what Hamilton and his co-signatories requested. Maynard became the lead sponsor of House Bill 3084, which was nearly word-for-word what the lobbyist groups drafted up. The bill didn’t pass the most recent legislative session, but it will no doubt be reintroduced in the upcoming session, starting Jan. 12.
To quote Aronoff, “It’s one of several copycat measures being pitched in state legislatures around the country. Last month, the American Legislative Exchange Council’s Energy, Environment and Agriculture task force voted unanimously to back the Energy Discrimination Elimination Act at its States and Nation Policy Summit in San Diego. At some point later that month, the bill appears to have been stripped from ALEC’s website, though it can still be accessed through the Internet Archive. ALEC did not respond to a request for comment as to why the bill no longer appears on its site.”
What these fossil fuels industry reps are so worried about is something called ESG, which stands for “environmental, social and governance,” what Aronoff describes as “some recently fashionable branding that vaguely defines a set of criteria by which investors might center their portfolios on firms with sustainable business practices, for which there is no formal taxonomy or regulations.”
West Virginia Treasurer Riley Moore has been busy encouraging other state treasurers and comptrollers to join him in opposing climate-focused investment and divestment strategies and climate-related financial regulations, saying recently that states must “protect our economies and our people from the harmful effects of the woke mob.”
I’m not sure what Moore considers “woke mob” behavior here. Banks, insurers and asset managers can plainly see the writing on the wall. A piece in Bloomberg from last November quotes Moody’s Investor Service as saying that the Group of 20 leading industrial and developing nations have $22 trillion of exposure to carbon-intensive industries and risk reporting losses from these loans and investments, 20% of their total portfolios. Moody’s states that these banks, insurers and asset managers need to “adjust their business models toward lending and investing in new and developing green infrastructure projects, while supporting corporates in carbon-intensive sectors that are pivoting to low-carbon business models.”
To quote further from the Bloomberg piece, “The credit impact of ‘a delayed and disorderly carbon transition’ is the greatest risk to financial firms, as the increasing frequency of catastrophic weather events will lead to loan defaults and rising insurance claims, Moody’s wrote in a report published [in October 2021], adding that scrutiny of the industry’s interim climate targets is likely to intensify in the second half of this decade. ‘Banks that adopt a rapid but predictable shift towards climate-friendly finance will best preserve their credit quality,’ said Alka Anbarasu, a senior vice president at Moody’s.”
In Aronoff’s piece in the New Republic, Tom Sanzillo, director of financial analysis for the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis and a former New York state comptroller, said treasurers and comptrollers like Moore are “saying that because of a perceived flight from the fossil fuel sector, they will take money out of perfectly profitable investments of a financial nature, and that would change the behavior of banks. In that respect, it’s fiduciarily unsound, to take money out of a sector of the economy that makes up more than 10% of the market.”
As Aronoff points out, “that could have an outsize effect in West Virginia, one of the poorest states in the country, with the second-highest percentage of residents employed by the state government.”
“It’s like taking poison and expecting someone else to die,” said Sanzillo.
Arch Resources, co-signatory to the aforementioned email from Hamilton to Maynard, changed its name from “Arch Coal” in May 2020 and heralded its “strong commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles.”
Looks like that was just a public relations stunt. It’s clear how the sausage gets made in West Virginia by our Legislature’s Republican supermajority — at the behest of industry with verbiage from ALEC and with culture war attacks used to cover up willful fiduciary failure.