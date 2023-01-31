In a legislature like West Virginia’s, it’s hard to decide what is the most threatening, absurdist and depraved legislation being proposed. Every passing day of the session seems to lower the bar. But two bills sponsored by Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, are certainly contenders: Senate Bills 251 and 252.
Let’s start with SB 252. The nauseating nature of this garbage can be summarized by lines 63 through 66 of the bill: “For the purposes of any prohibition, protection or requirement under any and all articles and sections of the Code of West Virginia protecting children from exposure to indecent displays of a sexually explicit nature, such prohibited displays shall include, but not be limited to, any transvestite and/or transgender exposure, performances or display to any minor.”
If this bill were to become law, a transgender person would not be lawfully permitted to be within 2,500 feet of a public school library, classroom, building or facility. In theory, if a teacher were to show a Bugs Bunny cartoon, said teacher could be in violation of this law. If you’re a transgender parent, you’d better find a way to get your kid(s) to and from school without being caught within 2,500 feet of the facilities. Better keep those parent/teacher conferences to an app like Schoology or Class Dojo or you might face a criminal penalty. To say this bill is inhumanly cruel is putting it too nicely.
Then there’s SB 251. This is a bill requiring placement of the phrase “In God We Trust” in public schools, colleges and universities throughout West Virginia. This bill, now passed out of the West Virginia Senate and on its way to the House, refers to this phrase as our national motto. Since 1956, sure. But our original national motto is E. Pluribus Unum. “In God We Trust” is a phrase adopted and placed on paper currency in the 1950s McCarthy era at the height of the Cold War in an anti-Soviet fervor. It was featured on coinage as early as the Civil War, but was certainly not our founding motto.
If this bill becomes law, numerous public school student parents, myself included, with standing to challenge it will become plaintiffs in a lawsuit in the federal courts to see that it is ruled unconstitutional. That’s no idle threat.
I am a successful litigant in a church/state separation case against the city of Parkersburg. In a lawsuit spanning 3 1/2 years wherein a co-plaintiff and I were represented by the Freedom From Religion Foundation, a federal district court judge for the Southern District of West Virginia ultimately decided that the Parkersburg City Council’s leading of the uniquely-Christian Lord’s Prayer at public meetings was unconstitutional and permanently enjoined the council from leading the prayer. The city was forced to pay nearly $60,000 for its failed legal efforts to uphold its Christian nationalist practice.
SB 251 is not new or unique. Legislation like it is part of a guide published by affiliate organizations in a joint effort formerly known as Project Blitz before it became more anonymous. For more information on Project Blitz and its continued behind-the-scenes efforts, you can visit blitzwatch.org. The website sums the project guide up well:
“The Project Blitz guide is a joint effort of the Congressional Prayer Caucus Foundation (CPCF), Wall Builders, and the National Legal Foundation (NLF)." The Project Blitz guide first appeared on the CPCF’s website in 2017 but has since gone underground. This Christian nationalist group organizes state and federal legislators in so-called “prayer caucuses.” Rather than simply promoting prayer, legislators in the American Prayer Caucus Network push the discriminatory bills contained within the Project Blitz guide.
Currently, there are 33 state caucuses.” West Virginia is home to one such caucus.
In his public relations campaign for SB 251, Azinger says it is about unity in these divided times. Unity for whom? The only purposes this legislation serves are Christian theocratic ones. Sure, “god” can be taken to mean any monotheist’s deity, but what about the nontheist and secular communities? What about polytheists whose belief systems and faith traditions are not represented by one deity? And are we to believe that Azinger wants unity with Muslims, Jews or even progressive-minded Christians who believe in things like addressing the global climate crisis as part of what they refer to as creation care? Please.
The future envisioned by the Republican supermajority of the West Virginia Legislature is a frightening one indeed. I certainly don’t want my daughter going to a university in this state where firearms are everywhere, transgender persons are banned, the history lessons are white-washed and she’s got to try to learn and grow under a banner of dominionist indoctrination like “In God We Trust.”
Eric Engle, of Parkersburg, is assistant director for American Atheists in West Virginia and recipient of the 2022 Freethinker of the Year Award from the Freedom From Religion Foundation.