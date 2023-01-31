Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

In a legislature like West Virginia’s, it’s hard to decide what is the most threatening, absurdist and depraved legislation being proposed. Every passing day of the session seems to lower the bar. But two bills sponsored by Sen. Mike Azinger, R-Wood, are certainly contenders: Senate Bills 251 and 252.

Let’s start with SB 252. The nauseating nature of this garbage can be summarized by lines 63 through 66 of the bill: “For the purposes of any prohibition, protection or requirement under any and all articles and sections of the Code of West Virginia protecting children from exposure to indecent displays of a sexually explicit nature, such prohibited displays shall include, but not be limited to, any transvestite and/or transgender exposure, performances or display to any minor.”

Stories you might like

Eric Engle, of Parkersburg, is assistant director for American Atheists in West Virginia and recipient of the 2022 Freethinker of the Year Award from the Freedom From Religion Foundation.

Tags

Recommended for you