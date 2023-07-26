Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

While homes and businesses in states like Florida, California and Louisiana become uninsurable from the effects of climate change, the fossil fuel industry contributing most to the climate crisis has no problem getting all the insurance and reinsurance it needs.

To quote from a piece by journalist Taylor Kate Brown writing for Floodlight and also published in The Guardian, “Each of the world’s largest insurance companies receive annual premiums from fossil fuel projects between $250 — $800 million a year, according to an internal study commissioned by Insure Our Future by market intelligence firm Insuramore.” Brown continues, “For large projects such as LNG terminals, risk is spread among many insurers, as well as the developer itself through financial mechanisms like capital reserves, debt and equity.”

Stories you might like

Eric Engle, of Parkersburg, is board president of Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action.

Tags

Recommended for you