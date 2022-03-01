The report of Working Group II of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was released Monday. The title of the report is “Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability.”
The report, which was written by 270 researchers from 67 countries and approved by 195 governments, “assesses the impacts of climate change, looking at ecosystems, biodiversity, and human communities at global and regional levels. It also reviews vulnerabilities and the capacities and limits of the natural world and human societies to adapt to climate change.” United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls the report, “an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership.”
The summary of the report for policymakers concludes with these strong words: “The cumulative scientific evidence is unequivocal: Climate change is a threat to human well-being and planetary health. Any further delay in concerted anticipatory global action on adaptation and mitigation will miss a brief and rapidly closing window of opportunity to secure a livable and sustainable future for all.”
One thing the report makes abundantly clear (though it has been perfectly clear for quite some time to those paying attention) is that countries and regions of the world that have contributed the least in global greenhouse gas emissions are suffering, and will continue to suffer, first and worst. Approximately a decade ago, wealthier countries pledged $100 billion per year to the less-developed world by 2020 for climate adaptation. They have come up tens of billions of dollars short and only a small portion of the funds they did provide have been used for adaptation.
On the same day as the release of this report, the U.S. Supreme Court began hearing arguments in the case of West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency. This case was brought by Republican Attorney General of West Virginia, Patrick Morrisey, on behalf of the Republican attorneys general of 18 states and some of the nation’s largest coal companies and argues that the EPA only has authority under the 1970 Clean Air Act to regulate emissions at individual power plants, not at plants across the entire power sector.
It’s odd that the court is even hearing this case. There is no regulation from the EPA in place at this time to challenge. The Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan, which was written to regulate power plant emissions under Clean Air Act authority, was put on hold. The Trump administration’s replacement plan for the Clean Power Plan, which amounted to virtually no regulation, was thrown out by a federal appeals court. This cleared the way for the Biden administration to write its own regulation, but it has not yet done so.
“Trying to figure out the contours of EPA’s authority to regulate greenhouse gases when there’s no regulation being defended is just kind of a weird thing for the court to consider,” said Jonathan Adler, a law professor at Case Western Reserve University, as quoted in the New York Times. “I was surprised when they took the case.”
The New York Times piece quoting Adler continues, “With the stakes high, each side has drawn legal backing from an array of supporters. Significantly, many of the nation’s largest electric utilities — the companies that would be subject to environmental regulation — have filed legal briefs in support of the government. They are joined by 192 members of Congress, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, climate and public health advocates and tech giants like Apple, Google and Netflix.”
Leave it to a West Virginia Republican to argue before the U.S. Supreme Court that regulations that are not being opposed, but rather supported, by the industry being regulated and are not, in fact, even written yet, are a government overstep. And to make this argument on a day when the global climate science community released a 3,675-page report detailing the imminent as well as long-term threats of anthropogenic global climate change.
Congress, in very large part because of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has largely failed to act on policy to mitigate and adapt to the effects of global climate change. Now you have another West Virginia official trying to deprive the executive branch of authority to act instead. Our tiny state of 1.7 million people, and “represented” by officials elected by margins smaller than the population of a New York City borough, could literally doom the world amidst this existential crisis. I, for one, won’t stand idly by as this happens. I know thousands of other West Virginians are with me.