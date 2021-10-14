According to 2020 Census Bureau data, West Virginia lost 3.3% of its population in the past decade, the worst rate of loss in the country (and there were only two other states that actually lost population).
Parkersburg, where I live, has lost 6% of its population in the past decade. The city is down to 29,738 from more than 44,000 people 60 years ago. There are numerous reasons for these declines, some of which seem to get discussed regularly and some that don’t.
One example of a variable that gets discussed frequently is our state’s resource curse. West Virginia has been a fossil fuel and chemical industry sacrifice zone for as long as the state has existed, serving mostly out-of-state industrial interests that either own the land, what’s beneath it or both. These interests have their way with this state.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission’s recent decision to leave American Electric Power ratepayers with Wheeling Power and Appalachian Power on the hook for $443.8 million in environmental-compliance costs at three coal-fired power plants to keep those plants open past 2028 shows that quite clearly.
The bodies representing Virginia and Kentucky ratepayers, who also get power from these plants, said no, so the West Virginia PSC decided West Virginia ratepayers should just shoulder the entire burden. All for unneeded, uneconomic power from the most-polluting fossil fuel when faced with a global climate crisis.
Following this latest census, our Legislature, which functions under a Republican supermajority, is doing redistricting. A special session was called to hash out what the districts for the House of Delegates, state Senate and U.S. House of Representatives will now look like after opportunities were given for public feedback. All fine, so far.
Ah, but not so fast. It seems a district in Pocahontas County is home to literal neo-Nazis. Located in the unincorporated community of Mill Point, the National Alliance is an extremist organization that “was for decades the most dangerous and best organized neo-Nazi formation in America,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
“Explicitly genocidal in its ideology,” says the SPLC, “NA materials call for the eradication of the Jews and other races and the creation of an all-white homeland.”
Those in charge of redistricting in in the Legislature felt that the Black incumbent in the district shouldn’t remain there, so the National Alliance got favorable realignments.
The redistricting session also is being used to pass legislation to allow medical and religious exemptions for employees of private businesses from COVID-19 vaccine mandates and to prohibit mandates for state employees and in public schools, including colleges and universities. This legislation was tossed in by those who see no problem with allowing people to willfully spread pandemic disease with ease.
So, for those keeping score, appeasing Nazis and disease with ease, that’s the West Virginia Legislature right now, and it’s only in a special session.
Last and, yes, least, we come to Parkersburg. At a recent Parkersburg City Council meeting, the chief of police was asked about $135,000 in unencumbered funds being devoted to state-of-the-art training in de-escalation for the police force. A council member was curious about that. In response to this inquiry, Chief Joe Martin said, “De-escalation’s a big deal, has been a big deal, that’s the hot topic for a lot of the police haters,” according to the Parkersburg News and Sentinel.
You read that right. The Parkersburg chief of police associates de-escalation training for Parkersburg police with hatred of police.
Three years ago, I sued the the City Council for leading the uniquely Christian Lord’s Prayer at public meetings, a practice that the full 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found unconstitutional in a case called Lund v. Rowan County out of North Carolina. This ruling was not taken up on appeal by the U.S. Supreme Court prior to my suing. My lawsuit is ongoing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia. The City Council also voted down, 6-3, a nondiscrimination ordinance in 2017 that would have added the categories of sexual orientation, gender identity, veterans’ status and genetic information to the West Virginia Human Rights Act as applicable within the city’s boundaries.
Starting to see the problem? Do you feel safe, welcome and like you have the promise of a prosperous future in West Virginia, or in Parkersburg in particular, given what I’ve described here? Our population loss makes all the sense in the world to me.