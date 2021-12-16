A recent op-ed in the Gazette-Mail suggested that imposing a methane fee on natural gas and oil will help reduce emissions.
Let’s call the methane fee what it is: a tax.
A tax that will do little, if anything, to lower methane emissions — but it will push operational costs for natural gas and oil higher, which could affect consumer prices, as well.
This punitive provision in the Build Back Better bill would levy a tax on natural gas and oil operations for methane emissions when the industry is already subject to strict, robust regulations by the state and the federally funded Environmental Protection Agency. The most effective way to monitor and control methane emissions is through government regulation, not additional taxation.
While West Virginia has ramped up natural gas production, making it the sixth-largest producer of natural gas in the United States, methane emissions in the region have declined. According to EPA and Energy Information Administration data, methane intensity has dropped in five major production regions in the United States, including the Marcellus region in our state.
Thankfully, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., recognizes the absurdity of imposing additional taxes on natural gas and oil when the industry is innovating and making significant progress to lower emissions.
Many West Virginia residents and businesses rely on natural gas as a source of heat and electricity. Increasing taxes on energy — when inflation has hit a 30-year high — could squeeze budgets even more.
Make no mistake, reducing methane emissions is a priority. But a new energy tax isn’t the way to do it.
Sen. Eric Nelson, R-Kanawha, represents the 17th District in the West Virginia Senate.