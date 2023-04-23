Housing stability and affordability is an ongoing issue not just in West Virginia, but across the country. A large body of research shows that people who experience housing instability—evictions, displacement, homelessness—are less likely to meet desired outcomes across all metrics and children who experience housing instability are less likely to meet important developmental benchmarks. To support our economic growth, our workforce needs stable housing.
In short, housing stability is foundational to a successful, thriving society.
That is why the West Virginia Housing Development Fund has worked for the past two years to create and implement housing stability programs for renters and homeowners struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since March 2021, we have paid out nearly $190 million to help West Virginians pay their rent, mortgages, utilities and other housing expenses. These programs have prevented evictions, foreclosures and tax sales, and allowed households to reconnect to utility services or avoid termination.
We are proud of these programs and their successes. But we also acknowledge that for many West Virginians, housing stability is a persistent issue. They need help above and beyond what we can provide.
That’s why Gov. Jim Justice has declared April as Housing Stability Awareness Month. Throughout April, we are highlighting housing stability services and resources available to renters and homeowners across West Virginia. From credit counselors to homeless prevention services, many agencies are armed with knowledge, resources, and funding to help West Virginians maintain stable housing.
It is our hope that West Virginians who are at risk of losing their homes will be proactive and take advantage of these resources. Homeowners who are behind in their mortgage payments may qualify for help through the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program or assistance from a certified credit counselor. But receiving this assistance is not an overnight process. It is important for homeowners to apply for help now before their homes enter foreclosure, their taxes are due, or their utilities are disconnected.
West Virginia is continually striving for success in health, education and the economy. Housing stability is an important, but often overlooked, piece of that puzzle. If you or someone you know is struggling with housing stability and is at-risk of losing their home, visit www.wvhdf.com/housing-stability to view a list of available resources. And if you’re a homeowner 60 days or more delinquent in your mortgage or have past-due utilities or tax bills, the West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program may be able to help. Visit www.wvhomerescue.com to submit your application.
The programs and resources are there. All you have to do is call.
Erica Boggess is executive director of the West Virginia Housing Development Fund.