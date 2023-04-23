Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Housing stability and affordability is an ongoing issue not just in West Virginia, but across the country. A large body of research shows that people who experience housing instability—evictions, displacement, homelessness—are less likely to meet desired outcomes across all metrics and children who experience housing instability are less likely to meet important developmental benchmarks. To support our economic growth, our workforce needs stable housing.

In short, housing stability is foundational to a successful, thriving society.

Erica Boggess is executive director of the West Virginia Housing Development Fund.

