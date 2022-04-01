Last month, we celebrated Founders Day at West Virginia State University.
The institution we know today by that name was founded under the provisions of the Second Morrill Act of 1890 to provide education to Black citizens in agriculture and the mechanical arts.
On March 17, 1891, the Legislature passed a bill creating the West Virginia Colored Institute, to be located in the Kanawha Valley. Federal funds provided $3,000 for faculty salaries and the Legislature appropriated $10,000 to purchase land and to construct a building. We now celebrate March 17 each year as our Founders Day at the university.
From those humble beginnings in 1891, today, WVSU has risen to be a key player in the fabric of life in the Kanawha Valley, throughout the state of West Virginia and beyond. Offering 25 bachelor degrees and eight master’s degrees, the university has served as a springboard for thousands of students to obtain the education that they desired to achieve the lives they knew possible.
We count among our alumni Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients Katherine Johnson and the Rev. Leon Sullivan; Medal of Honor recipient Maj. Gen. Charles Rogers; NBA Hall of Famer Earl Lloyd and NFL Hall of Famer Bill Nunn; members of the Tuskegee Airmen; Judge Damon J. Keith; Broadway actor Lou Myers; and the list goes on.
Equally important, we count among our alumni more than 8,000 people here in the Kanawha Valley alone who collectively make a powerful contribution to the local and state economies and play important roles in the community through their leadership in every walk of life.
Our history as a land-grant institution is one of impact and service to the people of West Virginia, with our programming reaching all of the state’s 55 counties and affect thousands of lives annually.
Our rich history is a powerful foundation for the future of this great institution.
We are planning on launching a cybersecurity program in the near future to meet the growing demand for trained professionals in this critical field. We are pushing forward to launch our first doctoral program, one that will continue to build on the university’s reputation as a leader in producing highly skilled leaders in the education field.
On the road ahead, we will continue to grow our inventory of high-demand programs like this to meet the needs of the state, regional and local economies, and provide pathways of prosperity for our future students, just as we have done for thousands of our alumni since our founding 131 years ago.