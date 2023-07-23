Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Since its founding in 1891, West Virginia State University (WVSU) has enjoyed a distinctive and vibrant history. The university is the longest continuously accredited public institution in the state of West Virginia. We count among our thousands of alumni true trailblazers who have changed the world in which we live such as NASA mathematician and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Katherine Johnson and NBA hall-of-famer Earl Lloyd.

Despite our proud history and countless accolades, WVSU currently stands as the only land-grant university in the country without a college of agriculture. This must change.

Ericke S. Cage is the president of West Virginia State University.

