For more than 130 years, West Virginia State University has stood as a beacon of hope and a pathway to prosperity for thousands of students. Today, that tradition continues.
We are an inclusive community that is proud of our heritage and focused on the future.
Our impact in West Virginia and throughout the region cannot be understated. There are nearly 13,000 WVSU alumni in West Virginia, with more than 8,000 in Kanawha County alone. Throughout our region, on every street and in every profession, you will find alumni of this great university who are working every day to make their lives, and our state, a better place.
Through the university’s extension service, we are reaching all 55 counties in West Virginia, with programs relating to 4-H, agriculture, health and nutrition, community and economic development, and more.
There is much to be proud of at State. This fall, the university welcomed our largest first-year class since 2017 — an accomplishment that confirms WVSU is an institution of choice for a growing number of students.
We, literally, are changing the face of the campus by investing in infrastructure projects, such as the instillation of artificial turf and lights at Lakin-Ray Field and renovations at historic Canty House and East Hall. We invite alumni, friends and supporters for the first nighttime football game in the history of the university, on Saturday, Oct. 16.
We are expanding our academic program offerings and increasing our research and development efforts, to meet the growing demands of our students and the state.
Private giving to the university is very strong — a clear indicator that West Virginia State is headed in the right direction.
Moving forward, our list of accomplishments will continue to grow, as we lay a foundation that will support the university’s ongoing growth.
In the weeks and months ahead, we will implement strategies and solutions that improve our operations, that invest in our people, that launch big ideas, and that build bridges and relationships that connect the university to emerging markets and elevate the WVSU brand.
Above all, we will work to rekindle the state spirit by living our core values and treating each other with dignity and respect.
WVSU is a premier land-grant institution, where an entrepreneurial spirit inspires innovative teaching and learning, transformative research and relevant community engagement that empowers learners to live a life of impact.
That is our vision and our promise.
Ericke S. Cage is interim president of West Virginia State University.