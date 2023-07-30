Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Erin Norman

There is an old, some might say outdated, rule that one should not discuss religion or politics in polite company. Women have traditionally been more concerned with social norms and politeness, but among younger generations, they are the ones rejecting this traditional advice.

New polling from State Policy Network shows that young women in both political parties are significantly less likely than their older counterparts to say they have stopped talking about politics and policy because it is too divisive. Among women, 61% of Boomers have stopped talking politics — compared to 51% of Generation Z, or those born since 1997.

Erin Norman is the Lee Family Fellow and senior messaging strategist at State Policy Network. She wrote this for InsideSources.com.

