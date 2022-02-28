I was a West Virginia public employee for 35 years, and now I have been a public retiree for 21 years, serving as a registered lobbyist for West Virginia retiree issues.
Having said that, I feel qualified and justified in taking the Legislature to task for its slipshod and shabby treatment of thousands of retired West Virginia public servants.
Shell games have been played since antiquity as a game of chance consisting of several shells or cups with one shell covering one stone or pea. The cups are then shuffled and manipulated to confuse the players as to which cup covers the pea.
After the shuffle, players bet that they know which cup covers the pea. If they are right, they win a prize. If they are wrong, they lose their wager. Yet, they will bet over and over because of an innate aversion to losing.
Many to most West Virginians have seen or participated in shell games at our fairs and carnivals, not realizing similar shell games also are played in our Legislature. Instead of a pea, ideas are shuffled among members, committees and the game leaders. Very few ideas make it back to the members to decide if the idea becomes a law. This process also is very dependent on the extent of sleight-of-hand, and the game leaders have the power to change the rules of the game.
Ideas to improve the lives of retired public employees have failed because of ploys such as requiring approval by multiple committees, using inflated cost estimates and not putting bills on committee agendas, along with many other sleight-of-hand moves. Both bad ideas that become law and good ideas that failed to pass have caused years of suffering for many retired public servants. However, it must be noted that some bad ideas give generous relief to some retirees while many other retirees still suffer.
The following are examples of how ideas that became laws hurt our retirees:
- West Virginia does not have a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for all public retiree pensions.
- Laws have been passed whereby supplements were added to certain public retiree pensions in an arbitrary manner that excluded other retirees. Some retirees missed out by one day in age or one dollar in benefits.
- Laws were passed that gave a total West Virginia income tax exemption on certain public retirees pensions but not to other public retiree pensions.
- A law was passed to carve out a group of Public Employees Retirement System retirees to make a whole new retirement system to give them a total tax exemption on their pension. The remaining retirees must continue paying state taxes on their pensions.
- A law was passed to give one retiree group an $18,750 pension increase but not other groups. This increase was equal to the total pension amount of 90% of retirees in Public Employees System.
One does not have to read between the lines to know that there are public retirees who have gone more than 20 years without a pension increase, still pay taxes on that pension and are ravaged by health costs and general inflation. I can attest that I am one such retiree who has never had an increase, and I retired in 1999.
These acts, along with certain others, reek of discrimination and immorality.
Over the past 20 years, I have met and shared friendships with many senators, delegates and staff members. I know that they feel guilt and regret that they could never vote to help all West Virginia retired public servants.
These shell games, as played by our legislators and approved by our governor, make winners and losers of our public retirees without merit.
The first step in correcting this situation is for the Legislature to fully understand that West Virginia public retirees are all equal.
To achieve retirement with pension, they must follow the rules of their employer. The determining factors for the employee are to work a minimum number of years, work to a minimum age and agree to allow their employer to withhold a portion of their wages to pay for their pension.
When employees pass through the retiree portals, they leave the trappings of employment behind. They no longer have holidays, uniforms, pay grades or job descriptions, because they no longer have a job.
Once this truth is accepted, the Legislature should correct the miscarriage of justice it has created. What a stain on a body of lawmakers who were chosen because their constituents thought they would all be treated fairly based on their needs and concerns.
And what a pox placed on long-suffering retired public servants while granting relief to other retired public servants without merit.