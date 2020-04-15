Estep-Burton, Lindsay: Need for family-friendly work policies evident (opinion)

COVID-19 has affected nearly every family in West Virginia. In addition to the financial and health effects of the virus, this pandemic has exposed the inequities faced by those in our state who have the least.
Many workers now deemed essential — nursing assistants and grocery store, sanitation and food delivery workers — are paid low wages and are ineligible for benefits like paid family and medical leave.
This means that many of those critical workers do not have access to paid time off to self-isolate. In West Virginia, even unpaid leave is inaccessible to 61% of working people. The federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act provided emergency paid leave to some workers, but that leave is temporary and leaves far too many workers out altogether.
Women, people of color and low-wage workers are among the least likely to have access to paid or unpaid family and medical leave.
The COVID-19 pandemic has helped us see the critical roles low-wage workers perform and should help us recognize that they are always essential. They deserve to be paid a living wage and be eligible for benefits that reflect their contributions and help ensure their physical and financial health.
For two years, we’ve each introduced comprehensive paid family and medical leave bills at the West Virginia Legislature. That legislation could have made this challenging time just a little bit easier and safer for West Virginia’s workers. Our bills provide for paid time off when a worker is recovering from his or her own serious illness or when he or she has care-giving responsibilities for a seriously ill family member.
The leave is funded jointly by a combination of employee and employer contributions made over the course of one’s career into a paid leave fund. When a worker experiences a serious illness or care-giving need, they are paid out of that fund so employers aren’t paying directly out of pocket for leave during a difficult time.
The employer can use the funds that would have paid their salary to pay for temporary help while the worker is on paid leave. This approach would help ensure that all workers, from the CEO to the grocery clerk, don’t have to choose between their health or that of their loved ones and getting by financially. Nine states have enacted similar programs.
While the current crisis magnifies the critical need for a statewide paid leave program, it’s always been there. Families experience serious illnesses and shouldn’t have to risk their jobs to care for themselves or their loved ones. Family-friendly policies like paid leave also strengthen financial stability for families. Studies in countries with these policies show higher labor force participation, likely because parents don’t have to choose between work and care-giving.
This moment demands that we take bold action. “Building back better” is a term used in disaster recovery that refers to reducing a community’s vulnerability to future disasters. In the wake of COVID-19, West Virginia can build back better with a more equitable system and a stronger economy — and paid leave for all workers is one way we do it.