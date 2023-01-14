Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Since 2019, student academic achievement has fallen rapidly. This may feel like an unprecedented and impossible shift to recover from, but there is one clear way to recover the learning loss: Get and keep talented teachers and leaders for our students.

Like other fields, the educator talent pipeline has taken a hit. Some estimates show the school year started with more than 30,000 teacher roles open and more than 100,000 roles filled by uncertified staff.

Stories you might like

Eva Chiang is the managing director of leadership and programming at the George W. Bush Institute. A longer version of this essay originally appeared in The Catalyst: A Journal of Ideas from the Bush Institute. This is distributed by InsideSources.com.

Recommended for you