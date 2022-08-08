Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Congress is in the home stretch of considering historic investments to help boost the long-term competitiveness of the American economy, which West Virginia has fueled for decades. If the new agreement between Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., which already has passed the Senate, becomes law, West Virginia will play a leading role in manufacturing a cleaner, stronger American economy.

West Virginia coal powered America as it emerged as an industrial powerhouse. Coal jobs are fewer today, but the new legislation will ensure that the energy sector still provides honest work and family-sustaining jobs for West Virginians into the future.

Delegate Evan Hansen, D-Monongalia, represents the 51st District in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

