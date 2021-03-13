It’s time for the Legislature to support the Coal Community Comeback bill. We need to act on behalf of the people who’ve worked so hard to power this nation for decades, as well as their children and grandchildren.
We owe it to the West Virginia communities hit the hardest by the loss of coal mine and power plant jobs.
At the federal level, things are shifting. In his first week in office, President Biden created an Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Revitalization. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., now chairs the Energy and Natural Resources Committee. We have a unique opportunity for federal policy to benefit West Virginians in new ways, but only if we take steps now to be ready.
West Virginia workers and communities should be at the forefront in these federal efforts. The Coal Community Comeback bill would align state and federal policy to prepare for what’s coming. This will better ensure that federal funding and programs focus on the desires of West Virginians, who know what’s needed to rebuild and diversify our local economies.
Last session, we came close. I sponsored a bipartisan bill that passed the House of Delegates unanimously (HB 4574). Unfortunately, it stalled in the state Senate. This year’s bill is also bipartisan and requires the Department of Commerce to appoint an advisory committee, which will draft a Coal Community Comeback Plan. The committee will include elected officials and economic development professionals, but more importantly, it will also include impacted workers and labor union representatives from impacted communities.
The goal of this plan is to leverage funding and programs to maximize local benefits and diversify local economies. Should the federal government invest in broadband or roads? Water or wastewater infrastructure? Job training programs or recreation and trail improvements? Unemployment assistance or support for entrepreneurs? How can private foundations, as well as local and state programs, support these efforts? These are some of the questions that the Coal Community Comeback Plan will need to address to drive federal investments in ways that work best for West Virginia.
Let’s continue to honor the meaningful, hard work that coal miners and power plant workers have done for generations—and will continue to do for some time. But let’s also plan for a future where diverse local economies provide a range of jobs to keep West Virginians employed.
We can’t afford to stay idle while our state continues to lose population. Instead, let’s pass the Coal Community Comeback bill before President Biden’s Interagency Working Group finishes its work. We owe it to our coalfield communities, we owe it to our coal and power plant workers, and we owe it to our children and grandchildren.