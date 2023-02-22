A lot of bills are introduced in the West Virginia legislature every year. There is one bill that I want to shine a spotlight on because I am particularly proud of its innovative approach to helping workers see a financial return when they demonstrate a strong work ethic.
It's House Bill 3274, “The Affordable Medicaid Buy-In Program,” which I introduced with nine of my Republican colleagues. Sen. Tom Takubo, R-Kanawha, has introduced a parallel bill in the Senate, SB 610.
Our bills would direct the state to make smart use of available federal funds to provide a more affordable health insurance option with better coverage than currently is available to lower-income West Virginia workers. The new affordable health insurance option will address a major barrier to work and moving up the economic ladder for our state’s lower-income workers and families. By removing a barrier to upward financial mobility, it grows our workforce. And this program can be created at no cost to the state budget.
When workers have an opportunity to earn a higher income that would put them slightly above current Medicaid eligibility levels (because of additional hours or a raise or promotion, for example), they face higher health insurance and health care costs that more than cancel out the pay increase they receive. This loss of eligibility and resulting higher health insurance premiums and copays often is referred to as the “Medicaid Cliff.” Hitting this cliff leaves workers financially worse off or uninsured.
For some workers, the loss of Medicaid eligibility happens periodically. Called “churn,” these workers see their income fluctuate from month to month. For example, some workers in retail sales are given more work hours during the holiday season. Workers in construction might see more hours in the summer. Taking those extra hours can help their employer but hurt them. This churning can leave workers with health insurance coverage gaps that hurt the worker and their health care providers.
As it often true, a story can help illustrate the problem that HB 3274 and SB 610 address.
Mary works in a retail store -- I won’t say which one but most small towns have one. Her boss saw that she works hard and is reliable and offered Mary more hours and a promotion to assistant manager. Mary was very excited at first, but then she realized that this offer would mean she makes too much money to remain eligible for Medicaid.
Mary knows that the premiums and out-of-pocket health care costs (deductibles and copayments) of the private insurance plans available to her currently will be higher than she pays now. And Mary understands that she needs to continue taking her medications and seeing her doctor to keep working. In fact, she credits Medicaid with giving her the chance to stay healthy and to work.
But if her income goes over about $16,000 a year, she no longer is eligible for Medicaid, and she will face premiums and copayments that she will struggle to afford. In fact, her insurance and health costs without Medicaid could use up all her increase in income and more.
HB 3274 and SB 610 will create a new, more affordable, health insurance option that will allow Mary to move up the economic ladder. That is good for Mary and for our state economy.
Further, under this program, doctors and hospitals and other health care providers will be paid very close to what they receive from Medicare -- more than Medicaid pays them now.
This new insurance option can be paid for with all federal funds.
And further, the state would be able to put about $17 million additional federal dollars into a reserve fund to support the program in future years. Without going into the details, West Virginia is uniquely situated to take advantage of a federal option (called the Basic Health Plan Option) that is already in place in Minnesota and New York, and our neighbors in Kentucky have passed legislation to create their own program.
This new, more affordable, health insurance option creates a bridge over the Medicaid Cliff -- a bridge from Medicaid to private insurance for lower-income workers who want to continue moving forward toward economic success and independence.
The program would reduce the number of uninsured people in our state by 7,000 to 9,000, and it would keep 40,000 working West Virginians from churning off and on health insurance during a year. It is an excellent workforce development strategy and, by pulling new federal money into our state, it is an economic multiplier.
I strongly encourage my colleagues to consider HB 3274 and SB 610. This bill is a win-win-win for our state and an opportunity that should not be overlooked.