Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Last week, the first 10 prescription drugs in Part D that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has selected for lower prices through Medicare negotiations were announced. And, for my father, those lower prices can’t get here fast enough.

You see, dad has COPD. He also was recently diagnosed with blood clots, a known potential side effect of having had COVID-19.

Stories you might like

Eve Marcum-Atkinson, of Huntington, is communications coordinator for West Virginia Citizen Action.

Tags

Recommended for you