Nearly eight years ago, while serving in the West Virginia Legislature, we worked together to pass a bipartisan bill that has become a national model for how we hold children accountable when they commit serious crimes. Now, Congress has the opportunity to follow West Virginia’s lead on this critically important issue.
As the lead Republican and Democrat co-sponsors of House Bill 4210 in 2014, we believed it was essential for West Virginia to be a leader in eliminating the practice of condemning children to die in prison. We also knew that it was important for us to send a message that replacing one cruel and unusual punishment with another was unacceptable, which is why our bill ensured every child convicted of a crime in our state has the opportunity for parole review after no more than 15 years.
These reforms required the parole board to consider a number of factors, including not only the growth and maturity of the child after a lengthy period of incarceration, but also their prior exposure to childhood trauma and abuse.
We believe these reforms are consistent with real-world evidence on child development. Studies show that the vast majority of children in our criminal legal system are contending with the harmful effects of trauma and unmitigated adverse childhood experiences, which can include everything from physical, emotional and sexual abuse, to neglect or living with a family member who suffers from substance abuse or mental health issues.
About 90% of children in the justice system have experienced at least two of these adverse childhood experiences.
For children sentenced to life imprisonment, the numbers are even more stark, with half of all juvenile lifers having been victims of physical abuse, as well as witnessing violence in their neighborhoods and homes on a regular basis. Trauma is especially acute for girls who were sentenced to life, with approximately 80% having experienced physical and sexual abuse.
Prior childhood trauma, coupled with children’s underdeveloped brains and proclivity for irrational decision making, is why the vast majority of children end up in our legal system. As any parent knows, children are more susceptible to peer pressure, more likely to engage in risky behavior and less likely to think through the long-term consequences of their actions. At the same time, children have tremendous potential for positive growth and change. Even children who have caused great harm can experience profound transformation.
The reforms we passed here in West Virginia were not a guarantee of release. Instead, they properly balanced the need to protect public safety and respect the rights of victims with the need to treat children, who possess a unique capacity to grow and change, differently than we treat adults who commit similar crimes.
Over the past decade, conservative and liberal-leaning states alike have passed laws similar to HB 4210. This list includes Arkansas, Utah, North Dakota, Ohio, Maryland, California and Virginia, whose reforms mirrored what we did in 2014. Today, 25 states and the District of Columbia have banned life-without-parole sentences for children, and another six have no one serving such a sentence.
We are a nation of second chances, and nowhere is that more important than in how we treat our children. As a retired Republican delegate and current Democrat delegate in the West Virginia House, we urge West Virginia’s congressional delegation, particularly Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to co-sponsor and push for the passage of the First Step Implementation Act introduced by Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. Among other things, this bipartisan bill would eliminate life and de facto life-without-parole sentences for children by ensuring judicial sentencing review after no more than 20 years.
The bill has bipartisan support in the U.S. House and Senate. Prosecutors, law enforcement officials, judges and advocacy groups on the left and the right have backed this measure, as well.
We are especially excited about the provision that would end life without parole for children. This would bring the U.S. government in line with West Virginia and the majority of states across the country that have followed our lead.
Justice leaves room for second chances, and no one is more deserving of a second chance when they make mistakes than the most vulnerable members of society — our children.