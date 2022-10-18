Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ALEC is an acronym for the American Legislative Exchange Council.

This group is a political action committee that is extremely well funded by millionaires, billionaires and some of the largest corporations in the world. Exxon/Mobil, Koch Industries, utility companies and pharmaceutical industries are just a few of the financial supporters.

Stories you might like

Floyd R. Sayre lives in Point Pleasant.

Recommended for you