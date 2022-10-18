ALEC is an acronym for the American Legislative Exchange Council.
This group is a political action committee that is extremely well funded by millionaires, billionaires and some of the largest corporations in the world. Exxon/Mobil, Koch Industries, utility companies and pharmaceutical industries are just a few of the financial supporters.
They have meetings and invite all members. Membership dues are small, so their financial wealth does not come from dues, but from rich donors, like the Koch family and other corporate executives.
Their executive sessions are only for the select few and are well guarded. No news media or reporters in these meetings.
Their legislative agenda or wish list is laid out, then their attorneys write up “cookie cutter” legislative bills that are given to their representatives in various states.
West Virginia Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, is president or chairwoman of the state chapter of ALEC. Numerous other members of the House and Senate in West Virginia are members and receive financial support from ALEC or corporations that support ALEC.
What is ALEC’s legislative agenda?
Privatization of the public school system (charter schools).
Education savings accounts (vouchers that benefit the wealthy).
No prevailing wage (The GOP-controlled Legislature in West Virginia has accomplished this).
Anti-union right-to-work (for less) laws (the Legislature has passed this).
Opposition to reducing greenhouse gases.
Opposition to stricter drinking water rules.
No Medicare negotiations with drug companies for lower drug costs.
No rise to the minimum wage.
This is just part of ALEC’s political agenda. Surprising how much of it has been introduced or passed in the last few legislative sessions. One might wonder if our legislators are serving the voters of West Virginia or an out of state political action committee.
I’m disappointed and surprised that the Democratic Party leadership has not done more to get ALEC out of the shade and into the light of reality. However, after looking up ALEC and seeing who some of their West Virginia members were, I was still disappointed, but less surprised.