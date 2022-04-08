And so, our governor has signed a bill that allows “unlimited size microschools” that permit (Gazette-Mail 4/1/2022) “learning pods” of unlimited size to operate in West Virginia.
Is our Legislature now filled with representatives and a governor with micro-sized brains who concocted such a law to assure that the children in our state can be home-schooled by a voluntary association of parents who choose to group their children together for kindergarten through 12th-grade school as an alternative to other schooling?
Also, according to the Gazette-Mail article, “public dollars will be able to go toward these pods and microschools if the 2021 nonpublic school voucher law survives a current legal challenge.”
My goodness. Is there any way possible the educational standards of our state can be downgraded any further? Is this going to be a state where it is possible to create so-called learning pods for our children that can allow children to be taught by poorly trained teachers or poorly educated adults and sponsored by parents who could care little for their children’s education?
There are other questions that must be considered. Are we, at taxpayer expense, sanctioning the creation of a state that will be inhabited by an illiterate and poorly educated population that does not have the requisite skills or knowledge that will allow them to function or compete in an increasingly technical world? Will we have the kind of workforce available that will attract new businesses and industries?
This pod system will, in all probability, result in children growing up in a small, tight-knit semi-academic community that can make them suspicious of “outsiders.” Social cohesion in the United States is already low. If this system is implemented, it will surely make it worse.
As the graduates of a pod system get turned down for job after job because they are not qualified, they will, most likely, become bitter and, no doubt, decrease the level of social cohesion in our communities and in West Virginia. Is that what we want for our communities and our state? We don’t think so.