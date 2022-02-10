For the life of me, I could not understand how Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., could not support the “Build Back Better Act,” a bill that would bring much-needed resources to his home state.
Then, an article titled, “Joe Manchin and the coal cartel’s last score,” written by Jeff Goodell in the February issue of Rolling Stone magazine, brought everything into a sharp focus.
When you first consider that 90% of the electricity generated in West Virginia still comes from coal, and that Manchin is essentially bought and paid for by Big Coal, you’ll start to put all the puzzle pieces together, like I did.
Manchin receives major funds from the oil and gas industry, “pulling in more than $570,000 this year alone, nearly four times as much as the next highest senator,” according to Goodell’s article. Even more revealing is his connection to a “small coal-fired power plant ... the Grant Town Power Plant,” said to be, “the dirtiest coal plant in West Virginia. “ Since 2010, the plant has , “earned Manchin $5 million including $500,000 in 2020 alone. The Grant Town Power Plant burns waste coal, or ‘gob,’ basically piles of dirt and coal waste excavated from nearby mines,” the article states.
“West Virginians have been paying millions of dollars each year in order to keep running a dirty, inefficient power plant that is sickening and killing people with dirty air, but paying the Manchin family handsomely,” the article states. And that’s why he killed Build Back Better, because parts of the legislation would’ve accelerated the end of the already dying coal industry.
Faiz Shakir, an adviser to Bernie Sanders, was quoted as saying Manchin could say, “Give me roads, bridges, broadband and I will give you my vote. He could lower prescription prices for West Virginians and expand health and dental insurance.”
Instead, he lines his pockets at the expense of his constituents. Even more troubling, Build Back Better included provisions that extend fee mandates for coal companies to compensate miners suffering from black lung disease, encourage businesses to build manufacturing facilities for miners who lost their jobs and penalize companies that deny workers the right to unionize.
Manchin might identify as a Democrat, but he has profited by, as Goodell put it, “mucking up President [Joe] Biden’s agenda, receiving $3.3 Million in campaign donations from right wing donors,” who appreciate his efforts on their behalf.
“Manchin’s record is one that has always valued corporate profits over human lives in West Virginia,” Goodell writes. It’s time the citizens of West Virginia elect someone who puts them first.