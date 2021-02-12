The COVID-19 pandemic is a war we’re finally starting to win, at great cost.
After such wars, good governments step in with bold ideas and concrete programs to help heal and rebuild.
Think of Britain’s “Homes Fit for Heroes” after World War I and America’s G.I. Bill after World War II. Postwar visions aren’t always honored or fulfilled (as with Reconstruction, tragically). But the drive to “build back better” after upheaval and loss is a natural and noble one.
Sadly, that isn’t what Gov. Jim Justice was doing in his State of the State address Wednesday night.
The governor painted a picture all right, of a veritable “paradise” in West Virginia, where education would flourish, the economy would boom (powered by telework and tourism) and the “West Virginia Miracle” would be a shining example to other states. All we have to do to make “Almost Heaven” a reality, he assured us, is to enjoy our income tax cuts and not grumble too much about a sales tax on soda and cigarettes (which, as he pointed out, are bad for us anyway).
I wish all it took for our state to recover and rebuild was paying a few cents more for a Coke.
But moving forward after tough times to truly achieve what Justice called “the betterment of all”— that takes more than promises and pretty words. It’s about deeds.
There’s a reason that, in one of our nation’s most difficult moments, President John F. Kennedy urged us to ask ourselves what we can do (not promise) for our country. It takes governing based on decency, collaboration, trust and actually helping people build a better life with the things that really matter: decent jobs, quality public education and safe communities for their family.
The governor’s legislative agenda is harsh, ugly and backward-facing, when you really look at it.
He wants to phase out the state income tax, cutting it in half with this budget and eventually eliminating it altogether. But the fact is, state income taxes make up 43% of West Virginia’s revenue. That’s 43% of good schools, clean water, and sturdy roads and bridges. It’s 43% of high-quality, accessible health care. It’s 43% of safe, welcoming and healthy communities for all. It’s 43% of our state parks and natural resources.
The fact is, slashing income taxes will mean a sluggish economy, stalled job growth and disastrous cuts in education, health care and public services. That’s not paradise. And now isn’t the time to be making these cuts.
Justice also proposes a flat budget for the next three years — meaning no new funding for schools or public services while the state is still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, in addition to cuts that would be necessary under his proposal. He wants to do this at a time when our neighborhood schools desperately need support and resources to address the trauma, social and emotional needs and developmental and academic recovery of our children.
Starving our schools, impoverishing the education of our children and blighting their futures? That’s not paradise.
The governor pretends that his budget is good for West Virginia’s working families. But, as research from the West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy shows, states without income taxes typically try to make up the difference with higher sales taxes, excise taxes and property taxes — all taxes that fall more heavily on lower-income families. What’s more (as the governor did not point out Wednesday night), in states without personal income taxes, the wealthiest residents pay a tax rate that, in effect, is less than one-third of what the wealthiest pay in states with the highest top tax rates.
Nope, definitely not paradise.
There is a way forward for West Virginia. It’s called funding our future, investing in the common good and working together. That’s the kind of leadership and commitment our governor and Legislature should be demonstrating. That’s the West Virginia our children deserve.