“First, do no harm.” Those words aren’t in the Hippocratic Oath, it turns out. But Hippocrates expanded on the idea in "Of the Epidemics" when he wrote, “The physician must … have two special objects in view … namely, to do good or to do no harm.”
It seems that the members of the West Virginia Legislature haven't brushed up on their ancient Greek.
But the ancients knew: Some “cure-alls” actually make things worse. A perfect example are the latest voucher and charter schemes being pushed in our state Legislature. They won’t do any good for our kids’ education. They will do massive harm, sucking tens of millions of dollars—and potentially half a billion—a year from neighborhood public schools when our children have never needed access to a strong, neighborhood public education more.
Take House Bill 2013. It would create one of the broadest, most expensive Education Savings Accounts—i.e., voucher—programs in the country, giving public dollars directly to parents for private school tuition and an array of other education expenses, such as tutoring, transportation, test prep courses and summer programs. It would divert at least 2% of state public education funding into the new voucher program right off the bat—a minimum annual cost of $24 million that could soar as the program grows.
We aren’t buying a pig in a poke here. ESAs are notorious for taking money away from public schools (which are designed to provide every student—regardless of geography, demography or special needs—with a quality education), and funneling that money into other school “choices,” usually ones that don’t serve the broader community.
For example: Arizona’s ESA program began in 2011, and by 2020 it grew to $110 million per year in education funding, paying for private schools and personal educational expenses for only 7,000 students. Voters got fed up. In 2018, they overwhelmingly rejected another expansion of the ESA program.
Likewise, Florida, Mississippi and Nevada have all seen ESA program costs spiral.
Another terrible idea: House Bill 2012, now on its way to the governor to be signed. This is a drastic charter expansion that could shift $196 million or more a year from existing public schools. Again, we know how this movie ends. Across the country, charter expansion is driving school systems into financial distress.
Unregulated charter growth in California drove huge fiscal shortfalls for districts like Oakland and San Diego. In Massachusetts, charters were draining more than $400 million a year from local districts by 2016. Voters there decisively rejected a 2016 ballot initiative that proposed lifting the charter school cap.
How does privatization drive what one expert calls “a slow death spiral” for public schools?
Simple: Fixed costs. Take an airplane during a particular flight. No matter how many passengers cancel, the airline still has to cover the cost of fuel, the flight crew, maintaining the plane, etc.
Similarly, for a school, losing three kids in one class and five kids in another doesn’t sound like much. But it siphons away funding—while not really changing overhead costs like heating/cooling, cafeterias, transportation, technology and labor. Moreover, it denigrates the entire system. in 2020, West Virginia ranked 31st in the country in spending and 34th in public school funding by state. The way we invest in our schools says a lot about our priorities and how we choose to fund our kids' futures.
What will vouchers and charters accomplish? Nothing. City-specific voucher programs haven’t raised test scores in Milwaukee, Cleveland or Washington, D.C. State programs in Indiana, Louisiana and Ohio have similar or worse track records. The record of charter schools on student performance is mixed at best.
Vouchers and charters are no magic elixir, and West Virginia’s children deserve better.
Legislators should think twice before they funnel millions upon millions away from our public schools and gamble it on schemes that have no record of actually educating our kids.