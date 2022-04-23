While American billionaires increased their wealth by $2.1 trillion during the pandemic, the rest of the country continues to struggle under the weight of gas price spikes, soaring inflation and out-of-control health care costs.
Underfunded and understaffed school systems have been pushed to the brink, tasked with providing additional academic and social emotional support for students impacted by the pandemic. Ensuring billionaires pay their fair share in taxes is the fiscally responsible way to help relieve the burden on working Americans by putting us on the path to energy independence and reducing the ever-growing deficit.
According to an estimate by the White House Office of Management and Budget and Council of Economic Advisers, between 2010 and 2018, 400 billionaires paid an average federal tax rate of just over 8% of their income. Between 2014 and 2018, the median American household earning about $70,000 per year paid 14% in federal taxes.
The wealthiest Americans are able to reduce their tax burden by exploiting loopholes in our current system, largely by avoiding taxes on unrealized capital gains because the federal government doesn’t tax those gains until the assets are sold. A billionaire income tax would levy a small annual tax on gains and losses for roughly 700 taxpayers, none of whom live in West Virginia, and would generate over $500 billion in the next 10 years.
Billionaires don’t live on their wages or salaries like most of us do; they borrow against their accumulated gains. The current system allows the super-rich to avoid income almost entirely by living off of unrealized investments and then passing on this tax-free wealth. As a result, an estimated three-quarters of the actual capital gain income of the richest Americans is never reported to the IRS. Can you imagine what working families could afford if we were never taxed on three-fourths of our paychecks?
Critics argue that a billionaire tax amounts to an unconstitutional tax on wealth that is not subject to the 16th Amendment’s protections on income taxes. Tax law experts, on the other hand, will tell you what is obvious to anyone who isn’t trying to use semantics to keep a tax loophole open—it is a tax on capital gain income simply paid annually rather than at the point of sale. In many ways, this is nothing revolutionary — it is a perfectly legal, relatively small fix to a broken system that will affect a small number of Americans but have an outsized influence on our budget.
Fortunately, this common-sense concept is gaining bipartisan support in Washington, D.C., and West Virginia alike.
The White House recently announced their approach to the policy in their 2023 budget–a 20% minimum tax rate on households worth more than $100 million. The plan would make the richest Americans pay at least 20% in taxes on their full income, meaning both salaries and income from unrealized gains from stocks and other sources. Most of the revenue raised by the tax would come from billionaires.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a critical vote and heavy hitter in the Senate, has indicated that he is willing to make changes so that billionaires pay their own freight. This sentiment echoes that of his constituents, according to a Global Strategy Group survey.
In fact, the unfairness of our current tax system is one of the few things Americans can agree on. A bipartisan supermajority of Americans believe it is not right that billionaires can almost entirely avoid paying income taxes.
Although this type of tax enjoys broad public support and seems like common sense to you and me, there is a reason it has yet to be enacted. Money talks in Washington, and we need politicians with the will and courage to stand-up to the powerful people who want to maintain the status quo.
The United States is one of the wealthiest countries in the world, but right now we’re struggling to meet the basic needs of our own citizens and drowning in national debt. It makes no sense that billionaires pay a tax rate lower than teachers, health care workers and coal miners. A billionaire income tax ensures everyone pays an equitable and fair share in taxes, which will allow our country to provide the services and infrastructure to make the American dream a realistic possibility for every citizen.