Congress recently stood up for economic growth and the future of West Virginia’s local radio stations by introducing the Local Radio Freedom Act, a resolution that states Congress should not add new and costly fees for playing music on radio airplay.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that all the state’s representatives are co-sponsors of the Local Radio Freedom Act, and its two U.S. senators, Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin, have supported it in years past. Protecting local broadcasters from new and costly levies is far from controversial; it’s necessary.
Local broadcasters turbocharge local economies. Nationally, they help create over 1 million jobs and contribute $487 billion to the gross domestifc product. Here in West Virginia, they are responsible for helping power over 5,000 jobs.
In this post-lockdown recovery time for the U.S. economy, the American people are relying on every generator of economic growth to get the economy up and running again. Adding new, unnecessary fees on one of the country’s biggest growth agents at this time and under these conditions would be the furthest thing from productive.
COVID-19 hit the radio industry tremendously hard. Imposing new overhead costs on local broadcasters could decimate their operations and harm the thousands of businesses that utilize the radio to reach their customers.
Big music executives ignore the concerns of local jobs and contributions to the state economy. Seemingly to protect their personal financial interests, they claim that Congress should charge radio for playing songs to “help artists.” This argument is illogical and dishonest. The Mountain State’s musicians, who just got over the most significant economic challenge of their careers, know just how devastating new fees on radio airplay would be for their public exposure.
In a recent interview with WOWK, West Virginia musician Anne Melton suggested that the most significant challenge facing the state’s artists today is one of access. In advance of her first gig in over a year, which came shortly after Gov. Jim Justice lifted the COVID-19 ban on live music performances in May, she said, “It’s been absolutely insane ... we don’t get to play for anybody, and it’s really hard to get our stuff out there when you can’t do what I get to do tonight.”
Should a new radio performance fee go into effect, artists like her would have to convince broadcasters to play industry up-and-comers, instead of Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran and other already established acts, at the same price point. At best, it would put newer artists in a precarious position. At worst, it can muscle them out of the industry altogether.
The bipartisan Local Radio Freedom Act resolution has broad bipartisan support in Washington. West Virginia’s local broadcasters and those who rely on local radio as a free source of entertainment, news, weather and emergency information, as well as the businesses that use radio to promote their products, appreciate their representatives and senators in Washington supporting this resolution.