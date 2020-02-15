Frederick Hufford: Is Trump delusional, gaslighting or both?

This is not an attempt to diagnose the president of the United States. I will, of course, honor the Goldwater rule that states we must not diagnose public figures outside the consulting room. I will present information from the voluminous presidential tweets and numerous TV appearances, which give us enough context of his actual words and nonverbal behaviors, to help us answer the question of whether Donald Trump is gaslighting, delusional or both. You may draw your own conclusions.
I have been trying to sort out which of Trump’s statements are probable delusions (a false belief or altered reality which is held despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary) and which are gaslighting (the manipulation of someone by psychological means into questioning their own sanity using the tool of persistent lying). Delusions are a mental disorder.
Examples of gaslighting:
1. “I graduated first in my class at the Wharton School of Finance.”
Fact: The graduation program for his class of 1968 (368 graduates) listed the top 56 graduates (cum laude and higher) and none of them were named Trump. Trump told this grandiose lie (or was this a delusion or gaslighting?) for 50 years. Trump’s undergraduate degree from Wharton is in economics, not business. He does not have an MBA from Wharton.
2. “Fake news!”
Fact: The major news services have credible sources and evidence for their reporting, but the president simply cries out “fake news!”
3. “Witch Hunt!”
Fact: Six “witches” from Trump’s administration are in prison, six more have pleaded guilty, 20 more have been indicted (13 of which are Russian military officers who were sent to America to interfere with the 2016 presidential election). President Trump no longer denies this Russian interference in our 2016 Presidential election.
4. “It was a perfect call” (President Trump’s phone call to President Zelensky).
Fact: Trump leveraged military aid money appropriated by Congress for political investigations that would benefit him personally. President Trump says he was concerned about corruption. Yet he never mentioned corruption on this call. The U.S. defense department had already cleared Ukraine for the aid on the issue of corruption.
More examples of gaslighting and/or probable delusions:
1. “No one knows the system better than me, which is why I alone can fix it.” Republican national convention, July, 2016.
Facts: This is the man who thought judges could make laws. This is the man that thought Secretary of State Rex Tillerson could, by himself, overturn the Foreign Corruption Practices Act (enacted by Congress in 1977). Trump was complaining that it was unfair American businessmen could not bribe foreign governments and businesses to procure contracts. Trump knows the system so well that he presided over a government shutdown of his own making when his party controlled both the House and the Senate. This is the same man who called our four-star generals in 2017 “dopes & babies,” which finally pushed Secretary Tillerson to call Trump a “f---ing Moron.” This the same day after the top generals and a few cabinet members met in a room to try to explain to Trump how valuable the United Nations was to the U.S.
2. “I know more about ISIS than the generals do. Believe me.” November, 2015.
Fact: Trump never entered military service and has no military training. Trump does not read any of his briefing papers, including the military ones.
3. “I am the chosen one,” while looking up to the sky. In reference to the trade war with China, August 21, 2019.
Fact: Gary Cohn, top economic advisor to Trump, resigned over tariffs, saying he could not get Trump to understand that tariffs were a tax on the American consumer and not a tax on China.
4. “We had a massive landslide victory, as you know, in the Electoral College.” December 11, 2016, interview on Fox News Sunday.
Fact: Trump had the 12th smallest Electoral College margin of victory (56.88 percent) in history and the smallest margin in the post-Regan era. Bill Clinton had a higher margin twice (70.45 percent, 68.77 percent); Obama also twice had higher margins of victory (67.84 percent, 61.71 percent) and George H. Bush also had a much higher margin (79.18 percent) — all this since Reagan’s electoral vote totals (90.89 percent).
Conclusion: Our President is not a genius at math. Hillary Clinton’s popular vote victory of 2.8 million votes in 2016 further discredits his claim of a landslide victory.
5. “My inauguration crowds were much larger than Obama’s.”
Fact: Despite Trump sending Sean Spicer out twice to chastise the White House Press Corps, Obama’s totals in 2008 were 1.8 million and 1 million in 2012, far surpassing Trump’s best estimated total of 600,000 in 2016.
6. Trump’s address to the CIA staff early in 2017. “I am 1,000 percent behind the CIA and the fake media is making it sound like I had a feud with the intelligence community when the truth is the exact opposite.”
Fact: Trump had been sending out tweets about the dishonesty and incompetence of the “so called intelligence community” for several months.
7. To these same CIA staff on the same day he expressed his disappointment that as he was beginning his inaugural address, it was raining, and “God looked down and said; We’re not going to let it rain on your speech.” Trump then said “it stopped raining immediately” and “it became really sunny” and it “poured right after I left.”
Facts: The drizzle on Inauguration Day started as Trump began to speak and continued; it never got “sunny” and it never subsequently poured. Did Trump realize he was telling these lies/delusions? Or was he attempting to gaslight the intelligence community?
The third falsity that day to the CIA was about the size of the inauguration day crowds. Three lies/delusions/gaslight attempts in one hour to the intelligence community.
8. Finally: The most probable delusion/gaslight? “I am a very stable genius.”
Fact: Examples of Trump’s grandiose lies or delusions are spoken on national television or tweeted out almost every day.
Did Donald Trump actually believe that the truth was defined by his words and not the hard facts to the contrary? Why would he lie in front of the very people (the CIA staff) he had been demeaning for months? His stunning falsehoods lack the shrewdness of the typical pathological liar. If he had been hooked up to a reliable lie detector and were in fact “delusional” he would have passed with flying colors, because a delusional person literally believes every word he says, despite irrefutable evidence to the contrary. Trump takes it as a given that the world around him will conform to his own warped view of events, and that those who do not believe so are irrational enemies backed by the “fake media.”
1. Delusions are beliefs that exist despite indisputable, factual evidence to the contrary.
2. Delusions are held with absolute certainty, despite their falsity and impossibility.
3. Delusions can have a variety of themes including grandeur and persecution.
4. Delusional people tend to be extremely thin skinned and especially regarding their delusions (Michael J Tansey from “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump”).
Does this sound like Trump when he is confronted about an obvious lie or a delusion? Or an attempt at gaslighting? Trump has a 50-plus year reputation of a near non-existent relationship with the truth. Delusions by definition are a nonexistent relationship with reality.
Now that you have this much information, what is your decision? Is our president gaslighting, delusional, or both?