One year ago, Senate Republicans had a full opportunity to remove Donald Trump from the presidency. They shamelessly declined. The cost? Another year devoid of truth from a desperately delusional president, attempting to stay in power by any means possible.
This includes the Jan. 6 bloody Capitol breech. This now-former president is so bereft of good sense that his five defense attorneys walked out on him last week. Trump had insisted that they defend him by claiming he had won the election and that the election was stolen from him. These five attorneys declined.
Remember, delusions are beliefs that exist despite indisputable, factual evidence to the contrary. Delusions are held with absolute certainty, despite their falsity and impossibility. Delusional people tend to be extremely thin-skinned, especially regarding their delusions.
Trump actually believes that three very red states, Georgia, Nevada and Arizona, and their Republican electors, would falsely certify election results for Joe Biden if he, Trump, had actually won. Trump actually believes that these three states did not exhaustively investigate any credible claim of massive vote fraud. He believes these states would not investigate any real evidence of his claims.
Delusions can have a variety of themes, including grandeur, “I won this election by a landslide.” Fact: He lost, 306 electoral votes to 232. Then there’s persecution, “They stole the election from me.” Fact: Every state investigated every allegation that would have changed the results of the election and no massive voter fraud was found. Trump then spent a long time on the phone with Georgia’s secretary of state, bullying and cajoling him to find or create enough votes so Trump could win Georgia by one vote. A recording of the call is available for any who want to listen.
The Senate chose to hold Trump’s first trial without witnesses and without important documents, making the trial a mockery of American justice.
Then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as did all the Republican Senate members, took a sacred oath to hold a fair and impartial trial. McConnell emerged from the Senate chamber after taking his oath and stated “I am not going to hold a fair and impartial trial; this is politics.” When a person’s sacred oath means nothing to them, what should the Senate do with such a man? He should’ve been expelled from his office.
Of course, all the Republican senators, except Utah’s Mitt Romney, also voted to retain Trump. All these reluctant adults have had a whole year to grow a spine. Will they or have they already made up their “stories” for their grandchildren?
Will they repeat their mistake in this latest impeachment trial by voting to protect Trump, once again, rather than voting to protect America from Trump?
Will they finally be brave enough to make America more important than their imagined savior? Or will they become the “Know Nothing” party of the 21st century? Or perhaps the “Patriot” party (those people who have unconsciously accepted Trump’s persecutory delusion and think they are victims of a nonexistent “Deep State”). Or perhaps they will continue to follow the U.S. Senate’s “Do Nothing” party (when America really needs them to step up and tell the truth about what is really happening).
If we do not cry out at this abhorrent behavior, or just walk on by without comment, have we just passively approved of this injustice? Does our silence make us a significant part of America’s decline? If so, this is a very sad decline, because we allowed neither truth nor facts to matter enough to speak up loud for our voices to be heard. Is this the America we desire?
May we all be imbued with the spirit and courage of 1776.
What cost, cowardice? Our America as we have known it.