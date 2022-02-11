In his assessment published in the Gazette-Mail this week, Hoppy Kercheval is wrong about the changes to unemployment compensation proposed by Senate Bills 2 and 3.
They will have little effect on employers, but cause considerable hardship to unemployed workers.
Unemployment compensation is not a welfare benefit; it is insurance that provides help to workers who have earned their right to it through a history of work and who lost their jobs through no fault of their own.
Employers pay the premiums on this insurance, and the amount of those premiums is, in part, dependent on how many workers they let go. So, one way an employer can limit its unemployment insurance contributions is to keep their employees on the job. Those who quit their jobs are generally ineligible for unemployment compensation.
The bills ignore the vast differences in employment conditions among counties in West Virginia. For example, unemployment in Calhoun County in 2020 was 16.1%, while the rate in Jefferson County was 3.1%. The rate for the state was 8.3%. But Calhoun County residents would not get the maximum 20 weeks allowed under the new bill, they would get only 17 weeks under SB 2’s formula. Under existing law, eligible unemployed Calhoun County residents could get up to 26 weeks of benefits.
This disparity among unemployment rates from county to county is not an anomaly. In each year from 2015 through 2020, 35 to 38 counties had unemployment rates higher than the state average. In 2021, 26 counties had higher rates. SB 2 essentially tells workers in those counties where less work is available: You lose.
And cutting benefits does not get workers back into the work force more quickly. That is the conclusion of studies done by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, The Economist, the National Bureau of Economic Research and the American Economic Journal.
The BLS found that, when Iowa ended the supplemental COVID-19 benefits in 2021, employment fell. Meanwhile, job growth was up significantly in Nevada and New Mexico, which retained the extra benefits.
After our governor ended the supplemental benefits in mid-June 2021, the number of workers in the labor force declined in each month for the rest of the year, after having increased during the first six months, when extra benefits were paid.
The General Accounting Office wrote that cutting off these earned unemployment insurance benefits also hurts local businesses, as unemployed workers have less to spend at those businesses. It is estimated that, for every dollar of unemployment insurance benefits paid, $1.50 in economic activity is generated.
West Virginia employers will get a 25% tax cut this year under a provision in the current law, as they will now only pay unemployment insurance premiums on the first $9,000 an employee earns in a calendar year, down from $12,000.
SB 3 would require a person applying for unemployment to provide “proof” of all their attempts to get jobs, and require the unemployment commissioner to verify that “proof” before any benefits are paid. But a WorkForce West Virginia representative testified that the agency was unable to contact unemployed workers about new jobs for more than six weeks because the agency does not have the resources to do any more. SB 3 will simply give the agency more work that it cannot handle and detract from efforts to help people find jobs.
Senate Bills 2 and 3 will harm unemployed workers and local economies and do nothing to get people into good-paying jobs. They should be voted down.