Once upon a time in America, there was a growing general agreement that, if a business was open to the public, then it had to be open to all of the public, regardless of the religious views of patrons.
So, for example, hotels and clubs no longer could be “restricted” and refuse service or membership to Jews. Meanwhile, private behavior was just that. People could admit, or exclude, from their private homes whomever they pleased on whatever basis they pleased.
The West Virginia Legislature seems intent on returning the state to the time when discrimination was just the way it was. Three bills exemplify this.
First, there is Senate Bill 130. According its supporters, the sole purpose of SB 130 is to prevent any public school teacher from saying one race is better than another and from teaching anything that would make a student feel that he is inferior to any other person. There is, however, an exception to the supposedly neutral position: religion. Nothing in the bill prevents a teacher from espousing that any one religion is superior to another.
The omission of religion from the bill is intentional. An initial version of this bill, House Bill 4011, introduced in the House of Delegates in 2022, prohibited teaching that any one religion is better than the other. That version of the bill died in the House Judiciary Committee.
Then there is HB 3042, the “Equal Protection for Religion Act,” which purports to prevent the government from imposing restrictions on a person’s religious beliefs. Supporters of HB 3042 assert that a person offering services to the general public should not have to provide services when her religious beliefs differ from those of the person seeking services. It is the argument used by the county clerk who would not issue a marriage license to a same-sex couple. However, the bill expressly does not allow a woman to exercise her religious beliefs with respect control over her body.
Supporters of HB 3042 say the bill has no discriminatory purpose. Yet, those same supporters rejected an amendment offered which would have said that HB 3042 did not affect any federal, state or local nondiscrimination laws. An amendment also was offered that would have allowed a locality to require a business that intended to deny its services based on religious beliefs to post a sign saying such. This would have allowed people to avoid the public humiliation of being turned away because of differing religious views. But it also would have exposed religious bigotry, and so the amendment also was rejected.
Then there is SB 619, which would allow the teaching of the entirely religious theory of “intelligent design” to be taught in public school science classes.
Taken together, these bills show that a majority of the Legislature wants to impose their religious beliefs on everyone else. That is un-American. It also is one more reason why young people will refuse to stay in — or move to — West Virginia.
Each of these bills should be defeated.
Garry Geffert is a retired attorney living in Martinsburg.