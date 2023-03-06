Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Garry Geffert

Garry Geffert

Once upon a time in America, there was a growing general agreement that, if a business was open to the public, then it had to be open to all of the public, regardless of the religious views of patrons.

So, for example, hotels and clubs no longer could be “restricted” and refuse service or membership to Jews. Meanwhile, private behavior was just that. People could admit, or exclude, from their private homes whomever they pleased on whatever basis they pleased.

Stories you might like

Garry Geffert is a retired attorney living in Martinsburg.

Tags

Recommended for you