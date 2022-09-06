This time last year, miners with black lung and our families were very worried.
As I wrote at the time in a Gazette-Mail op-ed, we were urging Congress to act to protect the safety net provided to us by the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund — a fund supported by a small tax on coal companies that provides thousands of mining families across West Virginia with a small living stipend and health insurance.
Without action by the time 2022 rolled around, funding for the trust fund would be slashed in half. You read that right — on top of dealing with the devastating consequences of a debilitating black lung diagnosis, we had to fight to get Congress to preserve the benefits that we earned when we sacrificed our health working in the mines.
It was an uncertain feeling that miners with black lung know too well. Year after year, we’ve had to ask Congress to provide us with some assurance by passing a long-term extension of the black lung excise tax, the sole source of funding for the trust fund. Yet, Congress did only the bare minimum with patchwork fixes and changing funding levels.
Thankfully, that all changed last month when President Joe Biden signed Sen. Joe Manchin’s Inflation Reduction Act into law — and, with it, a permanent extension of full funding for the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund was secured.
Now, thanks to the leadership of Manchin, D-W.Va., we are finally breathing a sigh of relief. This permanent extension will be life-changing for miners with black lung, like me.
My story is like many others across the state and across coal country. I worked for almost 28 years in the mines and was in and out of the hospital for a year after I was diagnosed. The disease has cost so many of us miners the ability to do simple things, like mow our lawns, go up the stairs and play with our grandkids. But, the living stipend and health insurance that are supported by the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund are a lifeline that helps keep us going. Without them, thousands of coal miners would be forced to choose between paying for our medication or paying our bills.
This legislation means security and certainty for mining families that we haven’t felt before — and I want to thank Manchin for leading the way.
This is an important change. That’s why the men and women of the Black Lung Association fought so hard for it and why we raised our voices to let Manchin know we were counting on him to listen to us. And he did listen, not only securing a long-term extension of funding, but a permanent one. This will make a difference in the lives of thousands of mining families all across West Virginia and the country.
Sick miners and mourning widows can’t afford high-priced lobbyists to fight for our benefits — we rely on our own hard work and the work of our friends at the United Mine Workers of America, just like we did when we were in the mines. But, too many times, we’ve had to go to Congress to ask its members to protect what we’ve already earned — and too many times, the coal companies and coal executives have tried to stand in the way.
Now, these wealthy coal executives are trying to claim this will hurt them. I want to set the record straight. If they want to know what it feels like to struggle, they should put themselves in the shoes of a coal miner with black lung disease, struggling to do our daily errands and take care of our families.
Over and over again, coal companies have made it clear that they see us miners as nothing but a number — and when they can’t use us anymore, they throw us to the side. The truth is, if it wasn’t for the coal miners, these companies would be nothing, and if it wasn’t for coal companies failing to protect our health in the mines, we wouldn’t be in this situation in the first place. The least these companies can do is support the benefits we’ve earned by sacrificing our health and our well-being in their mines.
We are grateful that Manchin listened and led the fight. This legislation will change the lives of so many coal mining families for the better and ensure those who worked so hard powering our country have what they need to support ourselves and the ones we love.
The work to protect miners’ health and prevent this disease is not done, but this is a big step forward.