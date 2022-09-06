Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

This time last year, miners with black lung and our families were very worried.

As I wrote at the time in a Gazette-Mail op-ed, we were urging Congress to act to protect the safety net provided to us by the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund — a fund supported by a small tax on coal companies that provides thousands of mining families across West Virginia with a small living stipend and health insurance.

Gary Hairston, of Beckley, is president of the National Black Lung Association.

