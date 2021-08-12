Like most everyone with roots in southern West Virginia, coal has been a big part of my life.
I grew up in a coal camp called Helen, where anything you needed, your community was there for you. My dad and three brothers worked in the mines, and when I got out of school, I joined them. It was hard work, but I loved it.
Now, three decades later, I’m disabled with black lung.
I was about 45 when I first realized something was wrong. One day, it started raining and I had to run up some stairs to get inside. I got to where I couldn’t breathe, and I thought I was going to die right there. My doctor said I had black lung, but it didn’t really register with me. I had to take care of my family, and I wasn’t thinking about anything else, so I went back to work.
I didn’t really accept what was happening until I got very sick. I was at church, and I was supposed to preach, but when I got up to go to the pulpit, I couldn’t breathe. My wife carried me out of the church that day and took me straight to the hospital.
For almost a year, I was in and out of the hospital, trying to get well enough to go back to work. Even after all the years I had put in at the mines, the only reason I didn’t return to work was because they wouldn’t hire me back.
My story isn’t special. There are tens of thousands of coal miners in America who suffer from black lung just like I do. The coal companies we worked for are supposed to provide for our medical care and disability benefits after we get too sick to work. But more and more, these companies just declare bankruptcy and walk away, so the federal government has to pay for our care and benefits out of the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund.
The trust fund is financed through a small tax on coal companies called the Black Lung Excise Tax. Mining companies pay $1.10 per ton of coal taken from underground mines, a tiny percentage compared to how much they make selling the coal. The tax is even lower for coal sold from strip mines. And it doesn’t apply at all to coal sold overseas. As a result, the trust fund is billions of dollars in debt, even as black lung is on the rise.
Even though the trust fund is already in the hole, some politicians want to give the coal companies a pass on their responsibility to the miners, and cut the Black Lung Excise Tax even lower. But we know that if the coal companies don’t pay to take care of miners with black lung, then sooner or later the rest of us are going to be paying for it ourselves, because it’ll have to come from our taxes.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has the power to lead on this issue, but we’re not seeing that leadership today. West Virginia coal miners put Manchin in office, and have kept him there. He has depended on us for our votes, and now we’re depending on him to do right by us. To save the funding for black lung benefits and healthcare, we need Manchin to support a permanent 25% increase in the Black Lung Excise Tax.
Last year, I was elected president of the National Black Lung Association. I can’t work in the mines anymore, but I’ve got my brothers and sisters in the association, and I’ll work so that others don’t have to go through what I’ve been through.