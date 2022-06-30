“Man-made climate change is real and it’s a serious threat to our citizens, to our economy, to our environment and to our national security.” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in an opening statement to Senate Energy Committee, March 2019.
“Any further delay in concerted global action will miss a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a liveable future.” — Consensus statement agreed to by 195 countries in United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, global climate report, Feb. 2022.
The statement from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., supporting the overwhelming consensus of the international science community that human-caused climate disruption is real is greatly appreciated. But this same overwhelming consensus is also loudly warning the world that there is precious little time left before this disruption spins out of human control. It is confusing that Manchin expresses agreement with the first part of their message but then by all appearances isn’t taking the second part seriously.
What is the meaning of the words: “will miss a brief and rapidly closing window?” The United Nations panel means that climate disruption is not a linear process whereby changes simply continue forward gradually. Instead humanity is lurching toward a cliff, and if we tumble over that cliff the worsening consequences will spin out of human control.
Human-generated greenhouse gases are now triggering natural forces that are accelerating the speed and magnitude of the warming. A classic example is the thawing of Arctic permafrost. As that permafrost melts, it is releasing vast quantities of its own carbon dioxide and methane. It is estimated to hold over four times as much greenhouse gas as has been released by humanity ever since the beginning of the Industrial Age. Scientists call this the ‘’Arctic sleeping giant.’’
Public Broadcasting has produced the best documentary yet to explain how these natural forces are pressing us closer to this irreversible tipping point. It is entitled ‘’Earth Emergency’.” United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres warns about the urgency: ‘’Nearly half of humanity is living in the danger zone now. Many ecosystems are at the point of no return now.”
What is the meaning of these other words: ‘’to secure a livable future?” They mean the very ecosystems that have allowed life to flourish on this planet are going to begin breaking down. Freshwater supplies are going to dry up leading to massive crop failures and food shortages. Millions will be forced into migration as they flee starvation conditions. Governments will collapse as substantial regions of the Earth are actually rendered uninhabitable.
This same overwhelming consensus in the science community is also stating unequivocally that: “We must wind down dependence on fossil fuels, by scaling up renewables that are now incredibly cheap and available when political barriers are overcome, to deeply reduce carbon pollution as quickly as possible.’’
Yet Manchin is continuing to support investment in oil and gas. When asked at an energy conference how this can be reconciled with the scientific imperative to phase out fossil fuels, Manchin’s reply was that ‘’we need to do it cleaner than we’ve ever done it before.’’ The great problem is that the technology to separate and remove carbon from fossil fuels has been pursued over three decades and has still not reached a point where it is economically feasible.
In contrast, the cost of technology associated with renewable energy has continued to drop dramatically. Look at the Black Rock wind farm here in West Virginia. A large solar farm in Berkeley County has in turn attracted a $2.7 billion steel sheet mill with 800 jobs because it wanted clean energy. These are jobs available right now rather than some vague future.
If you wish to multiply the options available, why not accelerate the shift to clean hydrogen? Why not position West Virginia to land one of the clean hydrogen demo projects that has already received substantial funding in the infrastructure bill?
A full scale shift must begin immediately or we will foreclose the future of our children. “This day …. I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live.’’ — Deuteronomy 30:19