After pledging during his campaign that he would become the “climate president,” Joe Biden assembled the most ambitious climate legislation in U.S. history. But with a 50-50 split in the Senate, the whole process became dependent on Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

The first version of a spending plan to fight climate change and begin a transition away from fossil fuels came to a screeching halt last December, when Manchin withheld his vote. After months of tedious negotiations between Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on a slimmed-down version, Manchin once again blocked it from moving forward, saying he needed to see updated inflation figures first.

Gary Houser, of Weston, produces video resources on the topic of climate tipping points.

