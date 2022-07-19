After pledging during his campaign that he would become the “climate president,” Joe Biden assembled the most ambitious climate legislation in U.S. history. But with a 50-50 split in the Senate, the whole process became dependent on Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
The first version of a spending plan to fight climate change and begin a transition away from fossil fuels came to a screeching halt last December, when Manchin withheld his vote. After months of tedious negotiations between Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on a slimmed-down version, Manchin once again blocked it from moving forward, saying he needed to see updated inflation figures first.
Here are examples of the response Manchin generated:
Leah Stokes, professor of environmental policy at University of California Santa Barbara, according to The New York Times, sobbed as she described the months of work she and other activists, scientists and legislative staff had poured into negotiations: “The stakes are so high. He is condemning our own children.”
Varshini Prakash, director of the youth-led Sunrise Movement, was quoted in multiple media outlets as saying, “This is nothing short of a death sentence.”
John Podesta, former adviser to President Barack Obama, in another quote that circulated in multiple national news outlets, referred to Manchin as “one man who has singlehandedly doomed humanity.”
In response, Manchin now said, “I’m not stopping. This is rhetoric. I would not put my staff through this ... if I wasn’t sincere about trying to find a pathway forward to do something that is good for our country.”
In a previous commentary, I’ve questioned whether Manchin fully comprehends the urgent warning from world scientists that we are rapidly running out of time to prevent the climate breakdown from spinning out of control. As we stand on the precipice of disaster, there is a compulsion to take the senator at his word. I’d ask him to demonstrate his sincerity and prove his critics wrong.
When Manchin was West Virginia’s governor, he gave a speech to the Greater Fairmont Council of Churches in which he said, “It’s outside the church where real faith is practiced. It’s easy for me to tell you, but it makes much more of a lasting impression if I show you. If I can live my life better, with compassion and giving and caring.”
If there was ever a time when genuine compassion needs to be extended to all our fellow human beings, it is now. In the Christian tradition, one of the most basic teachings attributed to Jesus is that, “Inasmuch as you have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, you have done it unto me.” (Matthew 25:40)
If we allow our basic life-support systems to be devastated by a climate breakdown, hundreds of millions of human beings will suffer. There will be massive shortages of food and fresh water as humanity becomes reduced to a brute struggle for survival. It will hit first and worst in poor nations closer to the equator, but then will spread to the United States and Europe. Manchin is asked to hold those faces in his mind and to act with the compassion that he called for in that earlier speech.
Pope Francis has said, “Economics and politics ... urgently need to be redirected to the common good, which includes sustainability and care for Creation. Let us repent of the harm we are doing to our common home.”
Manchin is asked to follow through, in regard to his statement that he wishes to continue the negotiation process until something “good” is achieved. There is still time for this to happen, but the agreement must be achieved during the month of August, as it is likely the Democrats will lose control of Congress in the midterm elections.
There will not be a future opportunity.
Gary Houser, of Weston, produces video resources on the topic of climate tipping points.