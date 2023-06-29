Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

On June 24th, 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, reversing 50 years of legal abortion under Roe v. Wade. Now, it’s clear that the effects of Dobbs extends far beyond people seeking abortion.

Since the Dobbs decision overturned federal abortion rights, states have taken swift action to stop people seeking abortion for a variety of health, economic or other personal reasons. Since the decision was rendered, 66 clinics in 14 states have stopped providing abortions, and one third of those have closed completely.

Gary Zuckett is executive director of West Virginia Citizen Action and the Citizen Action Education Fund.

