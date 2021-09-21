1. Keep our communities whole. We need districts that, as much as possible, keep counties, cities and regions intact, with sensible boundaries that don’t have a state Senate district looking like a salamander wandering across three to four counties or a congressional district that starts on the waters of the Potomac and ends on the Ohio River.
2. Voters should pick their lawmakers, not the other way around. Until partisan gerrymandering is finally made illegal, our Legislature must lead by example to build districts that follow the first rule, and not carve out squiggles that favor one party or the other. Our democracy demands fair districts, so that our votes are not caged in “safe” districts to keep parties in power.
3. We need complete transparency at all levels of this process. Legislative staff members are already drafting maps and taking input from legislators on their districts. This is being done outside of the public view. The Legislature should act now to ensure that all map requests from lawmakers are made public. Citizens must have a meaningful opportunity to review maps as they are being drafted and comment on them at appropriate points in the process.
This simple 1-2-3 approach would ensure fair, community–based districts that will serve us well throughout this new decade. If we get it wrong, we’ll be stuck with mangled districts for another 10 years. Let’s do it right.
Gary Zuckett is the executive director of West Virginia Citizen Action.