The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

I recently testified at the West Virginia Redistricting Committee’s public hearing on behalf of our West Virginia Citizen Action members who live and vote in nearly every district in the state.

Fair redistricting is a critical issue that we’ll live with for the next decade.

It encompasses voting for offices from county commissioners to members of Congress. It also will affect where voters need to show up to vote in person.

Drawing new election districts is admittedly a difficult, technical task, with computers, cartography, census data and other inputs.

However, rules for fair, community-oriented redistricting should be simple.

Stories you might like

1. Keep our communities whole. We need districts that, as much as possible, keep counties, cities and regions intact, with sensible boundaries that don’t have a state Senate district looking like a salamander wandering across three to four counties or a congressional district that starts on the waters of the Potomac and ends on the Ohio River.

2. Voters should pick their lawmakers, not the other way around. Until partisan gerrymandering is finally made illegal, our Legislature must lead by example to build districts that follow the first rule, and not carve out squiggles that favor one party or the other. Our democracy demands fair districts, so that our votes are not caged in “safe” districts to keep parties in power.

3. We need complete transparency at all levels of this process. Legislative staff members are already drafting maps and taking input from legislators on their districts. This is being done outside of the public view. The Legislature should act now to ensure that all map requests from lawmakers are made public. Citizens must have a meaningful opportunity to review maps as they are being drafted and comment on them at appropriate points in the process.

The Joint Committee on Redistricting is asking for public input on its web page here: www.wvlegislature.gov/redistricting.cfm.

This simple 1-2-3 approach would ensure fair, community–based districts that will serve us well throughout this new decade. If we get it wrong, we’ll be stuck with mangled districts for another 10 years. Let’s do it right.

Gary Zuckett is the executive director of West Virginia Citizen Action.

Recommended for you