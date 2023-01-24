Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

No sooner did the 2022 midterm elections conclude than politicians on all levels moved to early posturing for the 2024 races.

Gov. Jim Justice’s State of the State speech was as much a kick-off of his next campaign as was his rose-colored-glasses reflection on the current state of West Virginia. And his proposal to cut the state’s income tax by half is nothing more than a gambit to woo West Virginia voters while obscuring the real effect of cutting revenue for our roads, schools, hospitals and public safety.

Stories you might like

Gary Zuckett is executive director of West Virginia Citizen Action.

Recommended for you